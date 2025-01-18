From Deadwood to Yellowstone: 8 movies and shows like American Primeval to binge next

When you think about Utah, what comes to your mind first? Karl Malone and John Stockton leading the Jazz to the NBA Finals during 1997 and 1998 might be the cornerstone Utah moment for basketball nerds. Others might like to visit Utah for hiking and skiing during the cold season. You most likely think about the relevance of the Mormon religion, though. According to a 2023 study, 42% of the state’s residents are Mormon.
American Primeval is the latest big Netflix series and it gives great insights into the ways the Mormon religion gained footing in Utah during the Mormon War throughout 1857 and 1858. Starring Taylor Kitsch, American Primeval is a massive spectacle with great acting, set design, and an acute knowledge of what makes a great Western. If you’re finished binging the series, these are the movies and shows like American Primeval to watch next.
Deadwood (2004)
Yellowstone (2018)
Wind River (2017)
Another Taylor Sheridan effort, Wind River is a drama following the murder investigation of an Indigenous woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The discussion of rape and murder isn’t for the faint of heart, but it brings awareness to real-life issues in the Native American community related to these topics. Jeremy Renner and Jon Bernthal are excellent here. Wind River is a great example of Western storytelling that is set in the present instead of historical fiction, which will help the genre in the long run as so many filmmakers like to focus on the past i.e. Deadwood.
The Revenant (2015)
The movie that won Leonardo DiCaprio his first and only Academy Award pits man against nature as Hugh Glass tries to escape the wilderness and the grasp of a human rival played by Tom Hardy. The special effects and DiCaprio’s convincing performance immerse the viewer into the world of The Revenant in a way other Westerns can’t, although the plot is not exactly anything to write home about. This is truly a film for those who appreciate the art of visual storytelling and dedication to acting.
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
1883 (2021)
Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)
Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
Killers of the Flower Moon is a great example of the anti-Western or the Revisionist Western in which the characters have a lot more of a gray area in defining their morality. This Martin Scorsese film looks at the oil industry conflict between Osage Native Americans and the settlers who wanted to use their resources. Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are good, but newcomer Lily Gladstone is the star here.
Editors’ Recommendations
- How to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs, from divisional rounds to the Super Bowl
- Discover the best comedy shows on Netflix for your next binge
- What to watch: The best shows on Hulu in January
- January’s best: Shows on Max that will keep you hooked
- Apple TV+ shows and movies will be free to stream for three days