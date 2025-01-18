From Deadwood to Yellowstone: 8 movies and shows like American Primeval to binge next

When you think about Utah, what comes to your mind first? Karl Malone and John Stockton leading the Jazz to the NBA Finals during 1997 and 1998 might be the cornerstone Utah moment for basketball nerds. Others might like to visit Utah for hiking and skiing during the cold season. You most likely think about the relevance of the Mormon religion, though. According to a 2023 study, 42% of the state’s residents are Mormon.

American Primeval is the latest big Netflix series and it gives great insights into the ways the Mormon religion gained footing in Utah during the Mormon War throughout 1857 and 1858. Starring Taylor Kitsch, American Primeval is a massive spectacle with great acting, set design, and an acute knowledge of what makes a great Western. If you’re finished binging the series, these are the movies and shows like American Primeval to watch next.

Recommended Videos

Deadwood (2004) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Western, Crime, Drama Stars Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker Created by David Milch Watch on max Deadwood is one of HBO’s gold-standard shows from the mid-2000s but it hardly ever gets the attention of The Sopranos or The Wire. This Western isn’t going to satisfy a thirst for shootouts or cowboys in saloons, but it definitely resembles the settlement parts of American Primeval and elevates them beyond what any other show in this genre has done in the 21st century. The costume design and acting allow the characters of Deadwood to shine as they fight for survival and respect in South Dakota before it officially became a United States state. Ian McShane is one of the best anti-heroes of his era as Al Swearengen. Timothy Olyphant gets warmed up as a Western staple before heading over to Justified on FX several years later.

Yellowstone (2018) tv-ma 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Western, Drama Stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley Created by John Linson, Taylor Sheridan Watch on Peacock Yellowstone has paved the way for almost every Western show on TV since its inception. With several spinoffs and a world crafted with immense attention to detail, Taylor Sheridan has set a standard for the genre that American Primeval and others on this list have followed. Kevin Costner gave the Dutton’s patriarch his distinctive personality that spearheaded the series’ great character work. The Duttons must defend their home from the everchanging American landscape as more people come West and threats come from all corners of the country. It’s a great story with even better side plots that make the series feel so vast.

Wind River (2017) 107m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller, Western Stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham Directed by Taylor Sheridan Watch on Amazon Another Taylor Sheridan effort, Wind River is a drama following the murder investigation of an Indigenous woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The discussion of rape and murder isn’t for the faint of heart, but it brings awareness to real-life issues in the Native American community related to these topics. Jeremy Renner and Jon Bernthal are excellent here. Wind River is a great example of Western storytelling that is set in the present instead of historical fiction, which will help the genre in the long run as so many filmmakers like to focus on the past i.e. Deadwood.

The Revenant (2015) 157m Genre Western, Drama, Adventure Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu Watch on max The movie that won Leonardo DiCaprio his first and only Academy Award pits man against nature as Hugh Glass tries to escape the wilderness and the grasp of a human rival played by Tom Hardy. The special effects and DiCaprio’s convincing performance immerse the viewer into the world of The Revenant in a way other Westerns can’t, although the plot is not exactly anything to write home about. This is truly a film for those who appreciate the art of visual storytelling and dedication to acting.

Bone Tomahawk (2015) 133m Genre Western, Horror, Drama Stars Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Richard Jenkins Directed by S. Craig Zahler Watch on Netflix If you want something that is Western but with a very violent, morbid twist, Bone Tomahawk might be the movie that you need to check out next. This Kurt Russell film follows a sheriff who has to battle cannibals and other dangers to save kidnapped individuals from imminent danger. Richard Jenkins and Patrick Wilson are two underrated actors who support Russell in the movie.

1883 (2021) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Western Stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Created by Taylor Sheridan Watch on Paramount+ 1883 can be enjoyed equally whether you loved Yellowstone first or just want a great Western TV show to watch. This spinoff follows the Dutton family long before the events of Yellowstone as their conquest to capture land in Montana takes shape. American Primeval fans will love the depiction of the Western journey tropes used in this series.

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones Created by Dustin Lance Black Watch on Hulu Under the Banner of Heaven is set in Utah just like American Primeval. It examines the influence of the Mormon religion on a pair of murderers who take out a mother and her daughter in the name of the Church. While not a traditional Western, this miniseries is a thorough interpretation of what the people who go to the LDS Church are capable of when they use religion for evil instead of good.