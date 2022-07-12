For families that need help in keeping their floor clean, you should buy the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum, which is currently available from Walmart at as the retailer rolls out its own Prime Day deals during Amazon’s annual shopping event. You’ll enjoy a 56% discount with this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal, bringing the price of the smart home device down to $265 from its original price of $599.

Compared to Amazon’s offers, Walmart Prime Day deals won’t require you to sign up for Amazon Prime membership, which means it will be easier to take advantage of this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal. On the flip side, with more shoppers able to access this discount, you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this very cheap price for the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum due to depleted stocks.

2 simple reasons to buy the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum

No messy emptying process

One of the biggest headaches when vacuuming is emptying the dirt receptacle that houses all that debris. It gets everywhere – including on the floor you just cleaned if you’re not careful. This Shark IQ robot vacuum, however, eliminates that headache. One of its best features has previously only been seen on higher-end models of robot vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba s9 Plus: It empties all that dirt and debris it collects during every session on its own at the docking station. When the docking station gets full, you can easily empty its contents by just holding it over a trash bin and pressing the release button. You’ll save a ton of time and effort, especially if you have a larger home, since you don’t have to empty the docking station every time the Shark IQ vacuums.

Efficient cleaning with better navigation and scheduling

Another feature of high-end robot vacuums can be found in the Shark IQ: Efficient navigation. This robot vacuum’s sensors come equipped with technology that allows it to map out your entire home to clean every inch of flooring. It also lets you select individual rooms you want cleaned – and those you want to omit from cleaning during any particular session. You can also the Shark IQ’s regular cleaning routine with the automated schedule feature. Using the SharkClean app, Amazon’s Alexa, or Google Assistant, you can set days and times that you want the robot vacuum to run.

Among the best robot vacuums that are included in this year’s Prime Day robot vacuum deals, this Shark IQ robot vacuum should be at the top of your list. The self-emptying feature is very helpful and convenient, and with its sensors and automation capabilities, you barely need to give it attention, not to mention that this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal slashes its price to less than half. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, or if you think it’s time to try one, then don’t hesitate to add this device to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations