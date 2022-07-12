For a lot of people, Dyson is the go-to name in vacuums. But brand loyalty is expensive, and it can force you to miss out on some fantastic products and deals. Take this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal, for instance. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $200, down $60 from its retail price of $260. This deal may only stick around during Prime Day, so take advantage while you can.

3 reasons to buy this Shark cordless vacuum on Prime Day

Incredibly easy cleaning sessions

One of the best features of a cordless vacuum is that you aren’t tied to one location while you’re cleaning. It’s incredibly convenient to be able to move from room to room without needing to be tied to an electrical outlet. With the Shark cordless vacuum, you can move easily throughout the house and clean both carpets and hardwood floors alike. Whip around under tables and in all the deep nooks and crannies of your house with ease. It’s so easy to use, you’ll find yourself pulling out this vacuum to clean up even the smallest messes. Take advantage of this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal and make your cleaning routine less of a chore.

A wide range of vacuuming capabilities

Not only is the Shark cordless vacuum easy to maneuver due to its compact size, you can also clean difficult to reach areas since it’s so lightweight. You can even lift it up and clean bookshelves or even ceiling fans in a breeze. With the high-speed brushless motor, this handy vacuum sucks up dust, debris, and even fine particles of dirt with ease. It also transitions into a handheld vacuum with its a long tube that will allow you to clean between couch cushions or even clean your car’s floor mats and seats. Weighing in at only 7 pounds when assembled, you can clean any area without any difficulty with the Shark cordless vacuum.

Long charge for regular vacuuming sessions

Vacuuming the whole house takes a bit of time, right? Well, with the Shark cordless vacuum’s 40 minute run time, you should be able to tackle your regular vacuuming sessions in just one charge. If it does die while you’re doing some long-winded spring cleaning, though, don’t worry. It will be fully charged again in just three hours. If you store the Shark cordless vacuum on its provided charging station, it’ll be ready and waiting for you whenever you need it.

This Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal is exclusive to Best Buy Prime Day deals, but it might not stick around past Prime Day. Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for their money when it comes to Prime Day deals this year. Grab this fantastic Dyson alternative while it’s still super cheap.

