Samsung Galaxy Buds Deal is the Best AirPods Alternative to Shop this Prime Day

Prime Day Deals are loaded with opportunities to get the best tech for nearly every aspect of your life, from fitness deals to smart home sales on the very best items. If you’ve been waiting on the right opportunity to upgrade your workout gear but you’re looking for an affordable option than the AirPods deals. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can score a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for only $110. That’s an incredible discount of $60 off their regular price of $170. Samsung makes some of the best truly wireless earbuds, and today only, you can get a pair for less.

There are some fantastic Prime Day headphone deals, but it’s going to be difficult to find any that match the discount offered on these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Amazon. These earbuds are Samsung’s venture into noise-canceling technology, without the use of a silicone ear tip. And they hit it out of the park, dwarfing the Apple AirPods’ ability to block out noise, at a fraction of the cost.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are not only comfortable (not all of us love a piece of silicone jammed in our ears), but they stay in your ears and offer fantastic sound making them excellent wireless headphones for running. In fact, the bass is downright impressive for earbuds that are lacking the access to your inner ear that others boast. These earbuds connect you with an app for Android and iOS which allows you to customize the sound with six equalizer options: Normal, Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost. They offer hands-free access to Bixby, Samsung Galaxy’s voice assistant you might recognize from their smartphones. Going hands-free has never been easier. The sound is augmented by an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker; meanwhile, you can mediate the active noise cancellation with a single tap, allowing you to allow in the exact amount of noise that you need to stay focused and alert. These earbuds are here to work for you.

The design of these buds goes beyond just the absence of a silicone tip; they’re shiny and bean-shaped and not at all unappealing to the eye. They come in three colors and can be seen as more subtle than Apple’s golf tee AirPods. At the same time, the battery life is decent, offering 5.5 hours (plus about 15 more hours in the charging case) with your active noise cancelation turned on. If that feature is not being used, you’re looking at eight hours of battery life, plus 21 hours from the charging case. When the time comes, they charge up quickly; there’s USB-C compatibility, and they also work with a Qi-compatible charging mat. And nothing can make watching your favorite shows — or listening to the best music and podcasts — more enjoyable and more practical than a good pair of wireless earbuds.

There’s no need to overspend to get an amazing pair of true wireless earbuds that boast fantastic sound, active noise cancellation, and a great battery. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have it all, and today only, you can get a pair for $60 off. Right now, they’re down to $110 at Amazon, an amazing discount from their regular price of $170. Don’t let these get away!

More Prime Day Headphone Deals

Want to see what other audio wonders could improve your listening and workout experience? We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day headphone deals, below to take your exercising or running to the next level.

Editors' Recommendations