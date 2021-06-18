  1. Culture
The Roborock S4Max Robot Vacuum is Just $310 Right Now for Prime Day

By

No one likes to clean all the time. Sure, sometimes it might be satisfying but after a long day at work, you just want to relax in a tidy home, right? That’s where the latest technology can help you out with a growing range of robot vacuum cleaners that take all the effort out of vacuuming your home. Right now, you can buy the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for just $310 at Amazon, saving you a massive $120 on the usual price. With extensive customization controls, it’s perfect for every home, and features a large battery that allows it to clean for longer than other robot vacuums.

The Roborock name has featured prominently in our look at the best luxury gifts for men and for good reason — the brand’s range of robot vacuums are great time savers. The Roborock S4 Max has everything you could need for powerful vacuum cleaning. It has 2000Pa suction which means it’s strong enough to easily lift dust from floors and drag it from carpets. Laser-based LiDAR navigation along with the ability to map across four different levels means it always knows where to go and what to do, too. However, if you want to limit where the Roborock S4 Max travels, you can set up invisible walls and no-go zones so it doesn’t get into trouble or head to rooms that don’t need cleaning. It has improved climbing abilities as well, so it won’t have any trouble negotiating slightly awkward areas.

Alongside all that are fantastic app controls. You can view where the S4 Max has been, check out a map of your home, then control the robot vacuum’s schedules as well as how much suction power it uses and when. It’s the ideal way to be in control of your robot vacuum so it always works efficiently. There’s Alexa-support as well, if you’d prefer to speak your instructions to the S4 Max.

All that combined with a large battery means that the Roborock S4 Max is particularly well suited to larger homes, but it works brilliantly in any scenario. With the ability to clean for longer and to do so more efficiently, you’ll love how much cleaner your home feels with less effort required from you.

The Roborock S4 Max is available right now at Amazon for just $310, saving you $120 off the recommended retail price, so this is an ideal time to invest in a great time-saver for your home.

More Roborock Prime Day Deals

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$580 $750
From picking up dirt to mopping, the S6 MaxV does it all and does it all well. Its navigation and obstacle recognition features are accurate, making automatic cleaning better than ever.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

$550
The S5 Max does not only lift away dust and dirt but is also capable of mopping. The water flow can even be adjusted so you get your desired cleaning intensity for every room.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$380 $600
The S6 Pure can save multiple maps and detect no-go areas for efficient navigation and comprehensive floor cleaning. Control the robot through the companion app, Alexa, or Siri.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$330 $430
The powerful 2000Pa suction of this robot means dirt is picked up from floors and carpets without a sweat. Its navigation system is also superior to ensure that every corner is thoroughly cleaned.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop

$650
With intense suction, Sonic Vibration technology, powerful mopping, and precise navigation, the S7 is able to get rid of dirt, dust, and even dry stain from carpets and floors quickly and effectively.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

$243 $350
Enjoy clean and brighter floors with the E4 Mop. Not only does it vacuum and mop simultaneously, but it also boasts logical route planning and infrared sensors for efficient navigation.
Buy at Amazon

