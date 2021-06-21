Walmart Is Practically Giving Away This Razor Electric Scooter Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals are here and that also means Walmart Prime Day deals alongside everything we’ve come to expect from Amazon. Right now, you can pick up a Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter for just $119 as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals saving you $59 on the usual price. If you’re looking to get around more quickly and more stylishly than before, and the best bicycles aren’t appealing to you right now, this is a great way to enjoy yourself heading to work or to run errands, all for less than usual. At such a great price, we’re expecting stock to be fairly limited so if you want it, grab it now while you still can.

The Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter offers a kick-to-start, high-torque brushless hub motor that maintains speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 40 continuous minutes of use. That’s plenty for riding to work, completing some errands, or simply taking in your local area in style. The scooter has an extra-large 8-inch urethane front wheel and abrasion-resistant, airless rear tire so you get a smooth ride wherever you’re heading. Alongside that is an anti-rattle folding mechanism too so you get a quieter ride while still being able to easily fold up the scooter for simple storage later on.

The whole concept behind the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter is simplicity so you won’t even have to worry about any maintenance issues thanks to its in-hub, brushless, electric moto with no alignment, chain, or belt to cause you hassle. Accelerating is a simple matter of pressing the thumb-activated throttle so everyone can figure out how to use the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter in no time.

All about simplicity, precision, yet ensuring you look cool as you travel, the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter is a sweet electric scooter to own. It’s even better when you consider you can buy it for just $119 right now as part of Walmart’s Prime Day deals. Ordinarily priced at $178, you’ll save $59 on this great offer if you buy today. You’ll need to be quick though. We’re expecting stock to be strictly limited as everyone will want to take advantage of a great ride this summer.

More Prime Day Electric Scooter Deals Available Now

If this Razer scooter doesn’t quite meet your needs, no to worry! We’ve curated more e-scooter deals for you below.

Editors' Recommendations