Walmart Is Practically Giving Away This Razor Electric Scooter Today

Prime Day deals are here and that also means Walmart Prime Day deals alongside everything we’ve come to expect from Amazon. Right now, you can pick up a Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter for just $119 as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals saving you $59 on the usual price. If you’re looking to get around more quickly and more stylishly than before, and the best bicycles aren’t appealing to you right now, this is a great way to enjoy yourself heading to work or to run errands, all for less than usual. At such a great price, we’re expecting stock to be fairly limited so if you want it, grab it now while you still can.

The Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter offers a kick-to-start, high-torque brushless hub motor that maintains speeds of up to 10 mph for up to 40 continuous minutes of use. That’s plenty for riding to work, completing some errands, or simply taking in your local area in style. The scooter has an extra-large 8-inch urethane front wheel and abrasion-resistant, airless rear tire so you get a smooth ride wherever you’re heading. Alongside that is an anti-rattle folding mechanism too so you get a quieter ride while still being able to easily fold up the scooter for simple storage later on.

The whole concept behind the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter is simplicity so you won’t even have to worry about any maintenance issues thanks to its in-hub, brushless, electric moto with no alignment, chain, or belt to cause you hassle. Accelerating is a simple matter of pressing the thumb-activated throttle so everyone can figure out how to use the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter in no time.

All about simplicity, precision, yet ensuring you look cool as you travel, the Razor Power A5 Black Label electric scooter is a sweet electric scooter to own. It’s even better when you consider you can buy it for just $119 right now as part of Walmart’s Prime Day deals. Ordinarily priced at $178, you’ll save $59 on this great offer if you buy today. You’ll need to be quick though. We’re expecting stock to be strictly limited as everyone will want to take advantage of a great ride this summer.

More Prime Day Electric Scooter Deals Available Now

If this Razer scooter doesn’t quite meet your needs, no to worry! We’ve curated more e-scooter deals for you below.

Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter

$240 $300
You won't miss this Hover-1 electric scooter's iridescent color while it's on the road. Built with a 300-watt brushless motor, riders can speed up to 14.9mph for 7 miles before recharging the battery.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter

$355 $421
The Gotrax XR Elite's battery can last for up to 18.6 miles before it needs to be charged. This lightweight scooter also runs with 300-watt motor with a speed of up to 15.5mph.
Buy at Amazon

Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter

$540 $550
Stylish and durable, the Segway Ninebot S electric scooter can speed up to 10mph, making it a relatively chill ride. It also has air-filled tires for an extra smooth trip.
Buy at Best Buy

Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter

$460 $499
Appropriate for adult commuters,. this Glion scooter weighs less than 29 pounds and folds easily for carrying and storing. Scoot along for up to 15 miles between battery charges.
Buy at Amazon

Goplus Folding Electric Scooter

$600 $1,000
This Goplus scooter allows you to stand and also sit thanks to its removable seat. It's powered with 250-watt motors, allowing the scooter to run up to 15.5mph.
Buy at Walmart

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter

$149 $160
Built with a rechargeable 24V sealed lead-acid battery, the Razor Power Core E100 can continuously run for up to 60 minutes.
Buy at Walmart

