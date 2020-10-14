We’re in the final hours of this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals. Many of the best discounts have already been snatched up, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had. Some are items you want; others are items you absolutely need. Right now, these single-use face masks are on sale for nearly 75% off. But, you’ll want to get them now before supplies are all gone.

In a few short months, reusable fabric face masks have become something of a fashion accessory. While it doesn’t hurt to look good while protecting your health, let’s not forget what they’re actually for: To help slow the spread of a global pandemic. For straightforward protection, it doesn’t get simpler or more affordable than old-school disposable face masks. They’re not exactly sexy, but neither is getting COVID-19. When it comes to protecting your mug, you don’t have to splurge on a fancy face mask. These will get the job done for your socially distanced errands, and occasional excursions.

This pack includes 50 of the standard, ribbed single-use face masks we’re all familiar with by now. They feature three layers of polypropylene that block exhalation through the nose and mouth while filtering inhalation of fluids and particulate matter. Stretchable, elastic earloops and a moldable nose clip ensure a comfortable fit no matter the size or shape of your face. While they’re not intended for medical use or “proven to reduce the transmission of disease,” they’re still part of the CDC’s minimum recommendation for mask-wearing.

With less than 12 hours left on this year’s Prime Day event, we expect these to sell out fast. Although Amazon doesn’t always list inventory numbers, we have no doubt these are flying off the virtual shelves. So, be sure to stock up now. At less than $8 for a 50-pack — that works out to just $0.16 per mask — you’re unlikely to find a better deal on face masks anywhere. So what are you waiting for? Make sure to pick up a pack now.

If money is no object and you’re a “fashion over function” sort of fellah, check out our roundup of the best reusable face masks available now.

Editors' Recommendations