Brushing your teeth must be done daily to keep them healthy — whether you like it or not. When it comes to mundane tasks like teeth brushing, the only thing that can make them more enjoyable is the Cadillac version of the necessary equipment. Enter the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush — and the Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Prime Day 2022 Deal, which is one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet. This year, you can get this top-rated electric toothbrush with three replacement brush heads from Amazon for just $240. And while this may seem pricey for a toothbrush, the Series 9 is regularly priced at $300, so this deal gives you a savings of $60.

Is the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush worth buying?

This Prime Day 2022 deal features iO Series 9 technology combining Oral-B’s unique round brush head with micro-bristles for a thorough clean. The Smart Pressure Sensor displays a red light when brushing too firmly and glows green when you brush with proper pressure. The interactive color display shows a two-minute brushing timer, mode settings, and charging progress bar. The toothbrush also has a magnetic charger that locks in place and ensures a full charge in about three hours.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market today due to its unique ability to personalize your daily teeth cleaning routine. There is undoubtedly a mode that will fit your dental hygiene needs, as there are seven different Smart Modes, including daily clean, intense, whitening, gum care, sensitive, super sensitive, and tongue clean.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush pairs with an app that uses 3D Brushing Recognition and AI technology to monitor and assess your brushing behaviors — the technology breaks your mouth into 16 different zones and gives you feedback accordingly. The Oral-B brush heads are round, so they surround each tooth while brushing and provide a better clean than the average toothbrush. Oral-B recommends replacing the brush head every three months for best results.

If you’re intent on keeping your mouth and teeth healthy, this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Prime Day deal is definitely for you.

