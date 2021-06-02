Prime Day 2021 Date: When is the Shopping Event?

We finally have news that the Prime Day 2021 date has been confirmed. It’s set for June 21 and June 22 so you know exactly when to prepare for indulging yourself in the wealth of Prime Day deals we’re expecting to see hit in time for the big sales event. If you’re looking to save yourself plenty of cash on all the latest technology, household items, and so much more, this is the time to do so.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Often rumored to be in June 2021, the Prime Day 2021 date is now officially confirmed for June 21 and June 22. That means there’s very little time to wait until you can splash out and spend a small or not-so-small fortune on everything you’ve been planning on owning for a while. Expect a bevy of amazing deals across the two days as the biggest sales event so far this year kicks off.

Is Prime Day the Best Time to Buy?

In the past, Prime Day was a great time to shop sales but not quite as strong a sales event as the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s no longer the case with Prime Day one of the best sales events of the year with Amazon always heavily discounting major brands such as products from Apple, Samsung, LG, and much more. In particular, Amazon loves to discount its own ranges such as the Amazon Echo and Amazon Kindle so expect to see some big discounts here.

Will Prime Day Move?

No. Now that the Prime Day date is confirmed, it’s all good to go. There’s no reason why the sales event will move. While last year’s Prime Day had to move to October due to the global pandemic, this was confirmed earlier in the year. With the official Prime Day 2021 date confirmed as of now, we’re guaranteed to see big discounts on June 21 and June 22.

What Goes on Sale as Part of Prime Day?

A bit of everything! You name it, it’s very likely to be on sale. While technology is a strong focus for Prime Day, we also often see big discounts on the best air fryers along with the best cookware sets as well as the best fitness gear for runners. There’s always something for everyone here providing you know where to look. Luckily, we’ll help you out here so check in regularly for our roundups of the best deals.

