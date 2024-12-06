 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Pete Davidson has disclosed how much ‘SNL’ cast members get paid

The show basically pays its cast just enough so they can afford New York rent.

By
Pete Davidson on SNL.
NBC

Saturday Night Live is now in its 50th year, and the show is commemorating the occasion in a wide variety of ways. One form of commemoration has come from New York Magazine, which published a series of conversations with many current and former members of the show. It was in that roundtable that former cast member Pete Davidson mentioned how much he got paid while he was on the show.

Davidson brought the topic up after he was asked what he did with his first paycheck. “Do you guys know what they pay us?” he said. “It’s like three grand an episode. I think I got dinner.”

Recommended Videos

Jason Sudeikis said something similar, saying that his SNL salary was not enough to justify any major purchases. “I mean, you don’t make enough money to make big purchases, so I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing my first year on ‘SNL.’” Suedeikis was hired as a writer on the show in 2003 and was then a cast member from 2005 to 2013.

Related

Other former cast members included in the video were James Austin Johnson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman, Sarah Sherman, Cheri Oteri, Seth Meyers, Rachel Dratch, and Bowen Yang.

“I bought a pair of shoes that were out of my budget,” Louis-Dreyfus said in her answer. “I’m going to tell you, they were $75.”

“A couch. I have gotten it reupholstered three or four times,” Oteri added. “I remember a designer coming over in tears, and he goes, ‘OK, those arms are too high. We have to get … We’re going to get rid of that couch.’ I said, ‘Oh no. No, you’re not. Not today, Satan. No, the couch is staying. You’re going.’”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
DC’s latest superhero series just cast the first live-action John Stewart
John Stewart is a pivotal figure in the history of Black comic book characters
Aaron Pierre in Rebel Ridge.

More than a decade after Ryan Reynolds tried and failed to make the Green Lantern feel not silly, DC is taking another spin at the character. Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO, and The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that Aaron Pierre, the star of Netflix's recent hit Rebel Ridge, has been cast as John Stewart.

This casting search has been particularly scrutinized because of Stewart's significance inside of DC as one of the comic book imprint's first major Black characters. The casting decision reported came down to Pierre and Stephan James, who starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and the first season of Homecoming, among other projects. Both actors did screen tests with Kyle Chandler, who has already been cast in the series, and Pierre ultimately came out the winner.

Read more
Will Netlfix’s ‘KAOS’ be getting a second season?
The series followed a modern adaptation of the Greek gods.
Jeff Goldblum in KAOS.

After just a single season, it seems KAOS is done at Netflix, according to reporting in Variety. The show, which starred Jeff Goldblum as the Greek god Zeus, a version of the god of gods who is begins to worry that he may not be as supreme as he originally believed. The show's creator, Charlie Corvell, was also the man behind The End of the F**king World, had previously hinted that there might be more story to mine in the series, and said he was optimistic about the chances for renewal.

“I think anything is possible. My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it," he said during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. “There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Read more
Hilary Swank is joining the cast of ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3
The show is expected to make its return in 2025.
Lottie talks to the group in 1996

In its first two seasons, Yellowjackets has established itself as one of the best places on television for adult actresses to showcase their skill. Now, the show is adding even more firepower to its lineup for its upcoming third season. According to reporting in Deadline, Hilary Swank has joined the cast in a recurring guest role, and she has the option to become a series regular in season 4 if the show gets picked up for another season.

Community alum Joel McHale is also joining the cast for the upcoming season, and both roles are being kept largely under wraps. Deadline did report that Swank's character is set to be introduced later on in the season,and that she will be an integral part of the show following her arrival.

Read more