Timothee Chalamet will host ‘SNL’ and serve as his own musical guest in January

Timothee Chalamet is going all in for an Oscar. The actor, who has been touring the awards circuit to promote his film A Complete Unknown, is now set to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 25. While that might not be all that crazy, Chalamet is also set to be the show’s musical guest, and will perform as Bob Dylan, who he plays in A Complete Unknown.

While it’s not unprecedented for a host to pull double duty as the musical guest, it’s far more common for musicians to flex their acting chops than the reverse, which will make that episode of Saturday Night Live particularly intriguing. Chalamet sings about 40 Dylan songs in the film, and also played harmonica and guitar in the role. This will be Chalamet’s third time hosting the show, following appearances in December 2020 and November 2023.

Chalamet is one of the frontrunners in this year’s best actor race in part because of just how transformative his central performance is, and it seems like he’s willing to show off just how good his Dylan is on the biggest stage. We don’t know what songs he’ll perform, and we also don’t know whether he’ll be performing solo or with band accompaniment. Either way, it will be a treat for those who love Chalamet to see him flex this way.

Recommended Videos

The show also announced that Dave Chappelle will host the show the week prior, on Jan. 18 after previously hosting the show in November 2016, 2020 and 2022.

After those two shows, Saturday Night Live will take a break until mid-February, when the show will return to celebrate its 50th anniversary. SNL50: The Anniversary Special is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 16.