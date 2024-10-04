The movie is set in the world of 1950s ping pong, whatever that might mean.

Few actors have been more successful over the past half-decade than Timothee Chalamet. The actor has proven himself across a wide variety of projects and has managed to anchor the remarkably successful Dune franchise. Timothee is also about to play Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which could get him some attention from awards voters.

His next project, though, is a collaboration with Josh Safdie, one of the directors behind Uncut Gems and Good Time. The movie, which is called Marty Supreme, also stars Fran Drescher, the current president of SAG and the former star of The Nanny, and Gwyneth Paltrow. While plot details are scant, Variety has reported that the film is a “fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture.”

Apparently, Chalamet plays a professional ping-pong player, although it’s unclear what exactly happens to him that makes the movie appealing beyond that initial hook. We’ve already got our first leaked photos from the film, which show Chalamet sporting round glasses, a thin mustache, and a sweater vest.

Paltrow, meanwhile, will be starring in her first onscreen role since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Drescher is starring in her first film role since the SAG-AFTRA strike that she was one of the spokespeople for. Drescher is reportedly playing Chalamet’s mother in the film.

Safdie is best known for crafting incredibly tense stories like Uncut Gems and Good Time, which both hinge on one character making a series of ever-worsening decisions. It’s unclear whether Marty Supreme will follow in that mold, but its 1950s setting makes it a departure from Safdie’s most recent projects.