 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will we be getting any more seasons of ‘The Old Man?’

The show faced a number of production delays during both its first and second seasons

By
Jeff Bridges in The Old Man
FX

It seems like Jeff Bridges is on the run no more. The Old Man, which ran for two seasons on FX, has been canceled according to reporting in Deadline. The series followed Bridges as a former CIA agent who now lives off the grid, and goes on the lam after an assassin tries to kill him.

Over the course of two seasons, The Old Man faced a ton of behind-the-scenes issues that limited its ability to succeed. The show had filmed seven of its 10 episodes in 2019 when it had to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later because Bridges had to be treated for cancer. The show didn’t debut until 2022, but when it finally did air, it was a modest ratings success for FX, which is what earned the show its second season.

Recommended Videos

The gap between seasons proved to be long, though, as the writers’ strike shut down production in the middle of season 2, leading to more than two years between the two seasons. When the show returned for its second season, it failed to recapture the ratings it had for season 1.

Related

The lengthy delay between seasons is a problem that has infected much of TV in recent years. Whether it’s because of production-related delays or simply the amount of time it takes to write and produce a new season of TV, shows are often off the air for two years between seasons, leading viewers to forget that these shows even existed in the first place. If they do remember, they can’t remember who the characters are or what happened. There’s a reason that shows usually just take the summer off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Is ‘Yellowstone’ getting any new spin-offs?
The new spin-off sounds like a continuation of the core Yellowstone series under a new name.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone

The universe of Yellowstone has been immensely rich for writer Taylor Sheridan. 1883 and 1923 are both prequels to the core series, telling the stories of earlier generations of the Dutton clan. Now, Deadline is reporting that the series finale of Yellowstone will not be the end of this universe. The report suggests that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have signed deals to lead a spin-off of the original series as their character Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Sheridan is currently involved in writing the new series, which will reportedly feature other cast members from the original series in addition to Reilly and Hauser. Unlike the other Yellowstone spin-offs, this series will carry over a lot of the DNA of the original show, and will have the Yellowstone title in its name.

Read more
Everything we know so far about Jason Kelce’s new ESPN show
The less famous Kelce brother is now a talk show host
Trio of logos for the Disney plus bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

Jason Kelce is one of the most popular retired football players in the world. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman isn't shy about being his true self, whether that's going shirtless in the middle of a wintry NFL playoff game in January or dancing for a crowd of fans. Kelce's fame has gotten a boost from his brother's romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, but the older brother has earned plenty of popularity under his own accord.

ESPN feels that Jason Kelce has a face and personality fit for late-night television. They have greenlit a late-night program that will debut right after the New Year in January 2025. We have everything you need to know about Jason Kelce's new series right here.
When and where will Jason Kelce's late-night show air?

Read more
The best British shows on Netflix: Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, and more
Peaky Blinders is just the tip of the British TV show iceberg on Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown season 6

With social media and the rise of streaming services, Americans have more access to international television programs than ever before, and the leader in international TV in the U.S. is Great Britain. The U.K. has planted a cultural flagpole into millions of U.S. homes with sophisticated dramas, sharp comedies, and even brilliant LGBTQ+ series. No matter why Americans love British TV, it's become more than clear that these series are on par with domestic shows in popularity and success.

Netflix is arguably the people's champion when it comes to importing British TV. No other channel or streamer has as much variety or quantity of British programming as Netflix does, and we have eight of the best to watch immediately. Some of these shows are still going, while others are modern classics. The best British shows on Netflix are all in one place, right here, for you to consume.

Read more