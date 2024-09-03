 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Amy Adams turns into a dog in the first trailer for ‘Nightbitch’

The trailer is a reminder of just how stressful motherhood invariably is.

By
Amy Adams in Nightbitch
Searchlight Pictures

Over the course of her long and famously non-Oscar-winning career, Amy Adams has been a lot of things. She’s been a linguist working with aliens, a woman with a fake British accent, and a painter. Now, Adams is checking one more thing off of her list by transforming into a dog.

In the first trailer for Nightbitch, Adams plays a mom who puts her career on pause to stay at home with her kids. Unfortunately, the extreme stress of spending all day with her kids ultimately convinces her that she’s turning into a dog. The film is based on a novel by Rachel Yoder, and was adapted for the screen and directed by Marielle Heller, who also directed The Diary of a Teenage Girl and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, among other movies. In addition to Adams, the film also stars Scoot McNairy and Zoë Chao.

As silly as the premise may sound, Adams and Heller both have track records of delivering thoughtful, smart movies. What’s more, the trailer certainly makes it seem like the movie itself will spend plenty of time on the pain of being a mother, even when you’re in a committed relationship.

Recommended Videos

At this point, Adams is one of the most overlooked actors in the history of the Oscars. Nightbitch might be a bit of a tough sell with Oscar voters because of its out there premise and its title, but if Adams and Heller step up in a major way, they could deliver. We’ll only know for sure after the movie hits theaters in December.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
First Look: Denzel Washington’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer Is Finally Here
A closeup of Denzel Washington in the new Macbeth movie.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

So the Weird Sisters deliver their prophecy that sets events in motion in the stunning, sinister new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, set to arrive in theaters in December. 

Read more
‘No Time To Die’ Has Final U.S. Trailer Hint at the First Female 007
Lashana Lynch (left) as the first female 007, backing up James Bond (Daniel Craig, right) after he's pulled from retirement.

Lashana Lynch (left) as the first female 007, backing up James Bond (Daniel Craig, right) after he's pulled from retirement. MGM

“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Daniel Craig proclaims in the final U.S. trailer for No Time to Die, his last appearance as James Bond.

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV Plus in September
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more