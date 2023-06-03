 Skip to main content
New on Netflix: 5 must-see shows and movies in June

From old comedies to final seasons, Netflix is full of hot content in June!

Shawn Laib
By
Netflix wallpaper
Wallpaper Access

Netflix is still arguably the best streaming service available to TV fans due to its combination of original shows and movies accompanied by legendary favorites from the past. When you consider nostalgia and current tastes, Netflix probably has you covered. Netflix has comedy films to make you laugh, and dramatic shows to make you tremble. There’s something for every person, no matter their age or taste in entertainment, and we’re here to help you find what to watch on Netflix during June. This is what is new on Netflix in the coming weeks!

We're the Millers (2013)
We're the Millers
110m
Genre Comedy, Crime
Stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts
Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
This semi-raunchy, always-funny family ensemble is already 10 years old, and now you can watch it anytime you want because it’s one of the new movies on Netflix this summer! Even though we’re used to seeing Jason Sudeikis as the affable Ted Lasso, it doesn’t take long to grow endeared to David Clark, the marijuana dealer Sudeikis embodies in We’re the Millers. Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter add fantastic supporting performances as his fake family members in his quest to get pot across the border.
Never Have I Ever (2020)
Never Have I Ever
tv-14 4 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison
Created by Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
If you’re a fan of coming-of-age romance and laughs, Never Have I Ever is probably one of the best new shows on Netflix this summer. The Mindy Kaling comedy is entering its fourth and final season and should wrap up the main character, Devi’s personal and scholastic endeavors as she heads off to college. This series’ existence has been a landmark moment for Indian-American representation on TV, and its sharp writing and touching sentimentality will be missed after it exits the scene this June 8.
Black Mirror (2011)
Black Mirror
tv-ma 6 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Created by Charlie Brooker
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
This famous science-fiction anthology series is one of the great British exports of the last decade. Episodes often help viewers understand the ways technology and computers have taken over humanity, sometimes to dramatic negative effects. Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame is one of the new actors appearing in the series for the sixth season this June, which has a to-be-determined release date still.
The Witcher (2019)
The Witcher
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan
Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
When it comes to video game adaptations for television, you could do a lot worse than The Witcher, which is entering its third season on June 29. Henry Cavill will take on the main role of Geralt for one final crusade before Liam Hemsworth is the star for the fourth season. This fantasy story is a sprawling saga of monsters, humans, and the conflicts that arise between the heroes, such as Geralt, Princess Ciri, and Yennefer. Special effects and in-depth stories are the basis for this show.
Extraction 2 (2023)
Extraction 2
123m
Genre Action, Thriller
Stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani
Directed by Sam Hargrave
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
A sequel to one of Netflix’s most successful original movies of all time, Extraction 2 features Chris Hemsworth back in the driver’s seat as a black ops mercenary who is tasked with saving a dangerous criminal’s child before it’s too late. The film feels like a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster, but rest assured, it can only be found as one of Netflix’s new releases on June 16!

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
