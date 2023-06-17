 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Netflix is reportedly making a move that sports fans will love

Will live sports be Netflix's next big thing?

Joe Allen
By
The cast of Love is Blind season 4 posing for the reunion.
Netflix

In an era when more and more people are cutting their cable subscriptions, the one thing that has kept many people on them is live events, and specifically live sports. Live sports are one of the few things cable has that, until recently, many streaming services have lacked. Netflix, the king of the streaming revolution, has more recently started to dabble in the world of live events, though, with mixed success. Now, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the streamer is looking into bringing some live sports to its service this fall.

According to the report, Netflix is in talks to launch a tournament this fall that would feature both professional golfers and Formula One drivers. The tournament would reportedly be set up in Las Vegas, and would include drivers from Netflix’s series Drive to Survive, and golfers from their series Full Swing. Plans are reportedly still in their early stages, and Netflix has declined to comment on whether they are actively planning the event.

Recommended Videos

Netflix has a checkered history with live events

To date, Netflix is one of the few streamers that has not dabbled in adding some live sports to its overall lineup. Services like Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ have added options for viewers to watch sports like Thursday Night Football and the Premier League, sometimes for an additional fee. Netflix has funded some sports documentaries, but to date, they have not offered viewers any live coverage of sporting events.

Related

Netflix has dabbled in live events more generally, though, and with mixed results. Although Chris Rock’s live stand-up comedy set went off without any major hitches, its attempt to air a live Love Is Blind reunion special was met with massive technical difficulties that ultimately kept fans around the world from watching the event live. If Netflix were to try to host live events more regularly, they would obviously need to make sure that they had the technical capabilities required to do so.

Many streamers are moving more toward a cable model

Thursday Night Football Logo with Prime Video and NFL logos above it.
Amazon Prime Video

One of the initial benefits of Netflix was designed to be the way the streamer provided all of its content totally on demand, in sharp contrast to the way that broadcast and cable TV required you to be on your couch at a certain time in order to see it. For all of the benefits of streaming, though, many companies have realized that there were some things about the cable model that should not be so quickly dismissed.

Among those, perhaps the most important was that streamers realized that being profitable was important. As a result, Netflix has both expanded into live events and taken a number of other measures to assure shareholders that it will be a viable business for years to come. Those other measures include cracking down on password sharing, cutting down on the number of high-profile shows they greenlight, and cutting costs more generally.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 10 best action movies on Netflix
These binge-worthy action movies are waiting for you

What is the definition of an action movie? Can there even really be a complete explanation of the genre? Some feature the kinds of stunts that no mere mortal would ever dare to attempt, while others attempt to be more grounded. Still others have outlandish premises that take us to new, far-off worlds. It's a genre that contains multitudes, but what makes an action movie great is its ability to thrill and captivate its audience. Over the course of its history as a streaming service, Netflix has been home to a number of great action titles. Some are funny, and others are deadly serious. The only thing we know for sure, though, is that the best action movies on Netflix are sure to please. We've also rounded up some of the best action movies on Amazon Prime worth watching if you've seen all of these, as well as a few great action movies available on Hulu.
Looking for even more films to stream online? We've found the all-around best Netflix movies, Amazon Prime movies, Disney+ movies, and movies on Hulu to watch this month.

Uncharted (2022)

Read more
Netflix’s password sharing crackdown has created a ‘cancel reaction’
Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing in the U.S. in the coming months
Netflix logo on tv with red back lighting

Even as you may want to consume all the great movies that Netflix has to offer, the company continues to look for new ways to make its subscription service more profitable. One of the long-rumored changes the company is planning to make is to the rules around password sharing. For years, one family spread across four homes could share a single account without much cause for concern, but it those days will soon be behind us.

Netflix is planning to crack down on password sharing in additional countries, including the US. On their most recent earnings call, the company reported that they had delayed their plans to roll out a password-sharing subscription tier in the US, but they've already implemented the program in other countries. While it may seem obvious to some that this crackdown on password sharing will lead to some cancellations, it seems that that's already baked into Netflix's assessment of their plan.
Netflix is seeing a 'cancel reaction' to password crackdowns

Read more
The Galactic Menagerie is a Wes Anderson Star Wars concept we wish Disney would make
Star Wars and Wes Anderson are a match made in heaven
wes anderson star wars ai trailer wallpaper

There aren't many directors working today who have a more unique brand of thematic style than Wes Anderson. The director of award-winning films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson has garnered a cult-like fandom due to using signature color schemes, analysis of family, and an array of big-name actors in most of his movies. His newest film is titled Asteroid City, and it will release in June of 2023.

But we're not here to discuss the merits of any of Anderson's actual work. No, due to the influx of artificial intelligence that has started to inundate social media, fans have been able to create a Star Wars trailer titled The Galactic Menagerie using the tropes and other familiar qualities associated with Wes Anderson. Check it out below:

Read more