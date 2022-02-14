  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Marvel shows are leaving Netflix and could be headed to Disney+

By
Daredevil, Season 3, preview image
Marvel/YouTube

Netflix has confirmed that many Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are leaving the streaming service. Because of that, it seems likely they could be heading to Disney+.

Late last week, it was announced that many Marvel TV shows would be leaving Netflix at the end of the month — February 28 to be exact. The shows affected include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. While they don’t feature in our look at the best Netflix shows, they are still much loved by fans.

It’s unconfirmed what will happen to them next. However, it seems likely that the rights to the shows will revert to Disney given Disney owns all things Marvel and will be keen to keep everything in one place. It seems reasonable to assume that Disney will want to have everything possible Marvel on Disney+ to bolster its already extensive range of the best Disney+ series.

The full list of Marvel shows affected include Daredevil S1 to S3, Jessica Jones S1 to S3, Luke Cage S1 to S2, Iron Fist S1 to S2, The Defenders S1, and The Punisher S1 to S2.

Some characters from this Netflix universe have already made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, so this may be time for the shows to move to their natural home of Disney+. After all, who wants to need to have two streaming services to see everything Marvel has to offer?

If you don’t already subscribe to Disney+, now is a great time. It offers all things Marvel but it also offers everything Star Wars -elated as well, along with content from National Geographic and a heap more too. The service costs $8 per month while the Disney+ Bundle costs $13 per month and provides access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

For now, Netflix subscribers have until the end of the month to see the above shows before they vanish for a little while. That’s just two weeks so prepare to get a lot of binge-watching if you’re new to the shows.

Editors' Recommendations

What is Stitch Fix? Unpacking the Clothing Subscription Box

Stitch Fix Knits.

Do BFGoodrich KO2 Tires Live Up to the Hype?

The sidewall of the BFG KO2 All-Terrain Tire.

The Most Influential Black Voices in Wine

Simonne Mitchelson profile pic on Jackson Family Wine Facebook.

19 Best Amazon Prime Series to Binge This Week

best amazon prime series workaholics

Upstart Bengals Take On L.A.’s Big Names in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals receivers celebrate a touchdown in a November 21st game

The 10 Best Sean Connery Movies of All Time

best sean connery movies ranked seanconnery1

Best Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Still Awesome

vday gift box.

The 15 Best Music Movies of All Time To Watch Right Now

spinal tap band

What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 271 Live 

ufc 271 channel adesanya vs whittaker head to

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 271 Schedule 

ufc 271 time ftf israel adesanya robert whittaker

The 12 Best Valentine’s Day Chocolates to Buy Online in 2022

Ten Top Influential Black Leaders in History

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is How to Watch the Super Bowl for Free

watching the super bowl on tv.