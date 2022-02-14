Marvel shows are leaving Netflix and could be headed to Disney+

Netflix has confirmed that many Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are leaving the streaming service. Because of that, it seems likely they could be heading to Disney+.

Late last week, it was announced that many Marvel TV shows would be leaving Netflix at the end of the month — February 28 to be exact. The shows affected include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. While they don’t feature in our look at the best Netflix shows, they are still much loved by fans.

It’s unconfirmed what will happen to them next. However, it seems likely that the rights to the shows will revert to Disney given Disney owns all things Marvel and will be keen to keep everything in one place. It seems reasonable to assume that Disney will want to have everything possible Marvel on Disney+ to bolster its already extensive range of the best Disney+ series.

The full list of Marvel shows affected include Daredevil S1 to S3, Jessica Jones S1 to S3, Luke Cage S1 to S2, Iron Fist S1 to S2, The Defenders S1, and The Punisher S1 to S2.

Some characters from this Netflix universe have already made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, so this may be time for the shows to move to their natural home of Disney+. After all, who wants to need to have two streaming services to see everything Marvel has to offer?

If you don’t already subscribe to Disney+, now is a great time. It offers all things Marvel but it also offers everything Star Wars -elated as well, along with content from National Geographic and a heap more too. The service costs $8 per month while the Disney+ Bundle costs $13 per month and provides access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

For now, Netflix subscribers have until the end of the month to see the above shows before they vanish for a little while. That’s just two weeks so prepare to get a lot of binge-watching if you’re new to the shows.

