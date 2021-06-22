Walmart Prime Day deals are positively overflowing with awesome Lego set deals right now and we are very much here for it. Ideal for mindless fun with the kids and even relaxing and de-stressing after a long day at work, Lego sets are fun for all the family. Right now, Walmart has some amazing offers on Lego sets and we’ve narrowed things down to our top picks of the bunch. If you want to check out the full selection, hit the button below to see what’s available.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall — $80, was $100

Tapping into the best Lego for adults theme, we won’t blame you if you keep the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall away from the kids. Besides being able to build the great hall and a tower, you get 10 mini figures including all the major Harry Potter characters. The great hall itself covers four levels so there’s plenty going on here including a movable grand spiral staircase along with potions room, treasure room, and a heck of a lot more.

Lego City Rocket and Launch Control — $80, was $100

Looking to build a spaceship? This rocket building set includes 6 Lego City Minifigures as well as a modular, multi-stage NAS-inspired rocket that can be customized extensively. The detailed rocket includes an opening launch control tower with removable components so there’s plenty going on here to both assemble and play with afterward. Besides being fun to build, it’s a great way of getting kids interested in science and STEM subjects, too, showing just how exciting space travel can be.

Lego Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro — $16, was $20

Enjoyed the best Lego car sets in the past? This Lego Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro is a blast from the past and a ton of fun to build. It’s brilliantly detailed thanks to it being based on the original model and comes with one collectible Minifigure in an authentic Audi race suit. With 250 pieces to assemble, it’s great for keen adults and older children alike, with the results quite stunning.

Lego Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower — $72, was $90

Continuing the Harry Potter theme, you can snap up this Lego version of the Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower with plenty of authentic details for kids and Harry Potter fans alike to savor. Builders can check out the classroom fun as well as Dumbledore’s office with eight Minifigures to play around with. Even the clock is movable to add to the imaginative fun, plus there’s a dance function within the Yule ball.

Lego Star Wars Yoda Building Model — $80, was $100

Who doesn’t love Yoda, right? Cool, the toughest Jedi out there, and even cute in baby Yoda form, you can now build the most powerful Jedi master of them all in Lego form. This fantastic model is based on the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones character and includes a poseable head and eyebrows, along with moving fingers and toes, as well as Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber. It also comes with a fact plaque with details about him as well as a stand to mount the included Yoda Minifigure. It’s ideal for collectors.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter — $40, was $50

This is your opportunity to build Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter from the classic Star Wars trilogy. It’s full of authentic details including an opening Minifigure cockpit that has space behind it for R2-D2. It also has wings you can switch to attack position at the touch of a button along with retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters. With Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna, along with R2-D2 and weapons, there’s plenty of fun to be had here for young and old alike.

