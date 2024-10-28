 Skip to main content
‘Jumanji 3’ is set to hit theaters in 2026, continuing the franchise reboot

The movie will be the last installment in the surprisingly successful franchise.

By
Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sony

Almost a decade after Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the movie’s cast will be back for a third installment. Variety is reporting that the third film in the trilogy will hit theaters in December of 2026. The stars of the first two installments, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return, as is director Jake Kasdan.

The franchise follows a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped inside a video game, and Johnson, Black, Gillan, and Hart play the avatars in the game. The first two films, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, were both hugely successful at the box office.

Hiram Garcia, who is a producer on all three films, teased that a third film would be coming back in 2021, suggesting that it would be coming down the pipeline after Red One hit theaters (the movie is set to hit theaters this year). “We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie,” Garcia said at the time. “So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.”

Details about the plot for the upcoming sequel have not yet been released, but the franchise has been remarkably successful to date. Hart, for his part, has said that this will be the last film in the franchise, and promised something “big” when discussing it in 2023.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
