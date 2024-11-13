 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Jason Sudeikis is convinced that everyone just didn’t get ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3

Sudeikis said that people who didn't understand the season simply lacked imagination.

By

Anyone who avidly watched Ted Lasso knows that each subsequent season of the series was received less warmly than the previous. By the time season 3 rolled around, all of the show’s quirks and good will had fallen largely to the wayside, and people were starting to wonder what had happened to the charming show that they had once loved.

Now, Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of the series, is weighing in on the response to the show’s third season. In a new book, Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our HeartsTVLine reports that Sudeikis said that those who didn’t like the third season “don’t have imaginations.”

Recommended Videos

“Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant,” Sudeikis said in the book.  “Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge — they don’t want to be curious.”

Related

Sudeikis continued by saying that the people who didn’t like the season simply didn’t understand it. “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one,” he said.

It’s not uncommon for a show’s creator to feel that their work has been unfairly judged. Now that it looks like the show might be heading toward a fourth season, though, here’s hoping that Sudeikis and the show’s fans can agree on what the show should be.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?
Ted Lasso season 4 is less likely than a spin-off
The cast of Ted Lasso

Season 3 of Ted Lasso was enough of a conclusion that it's easy to understand why fans may be wondering whether we could ever get more from the show, which is one of the best on Apple TV+. After its first season, the show emerged as a genuine phenomenon at a moment when many people were especially receptive to its message about the need for kindness in everyday life.

Although the show became less overwhelmingly beloved in subsequent seasons, the show retained a large and loyal following after its third season finale. The question remains, though: Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4? Will we get more?
Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?
Ted Lasso — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Read more
Kit Harrington joins the cast of Industry season 3 — check out the trailer
'Industry' is bringing some new faces for its third season.
kit harrington industry season 3 trailer

The third season of Industry is almost here. The HBO drama, which has quietly earned buzz and acclaim over the course of its first two seasons, is adding some big names for its third outing that could bring the show to an even wider audience. In the first trailer for the show's third season, we get a look at some of the faces joining the cast, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

The trailer hints at a potential romance boiling between Harrington's character, Sir Henry Muck, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). As you might expect, the trailer also hints at plenty of chaos coming for the financial traders working at Pierpoint.

Read more
Will there be an Outer Range season 3?
Will this Amazon Prime Video show be back?
The cast of Outer Range.

What's the only show that mixes Yellowstone with a side of science fiction? It's Outer Range, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Much like Yellowstone did with Kevin Costner, Outer Range cast a movie star, Josh Brolin, to headline the series as a rancher. The parallels between the two shows are also apparent when Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family try to keep their rivals, the Tillersons, from stealing their land out from under them. That's a common theme on Yellowstone as well.

Outer Range starts heading off into its own territory when Royal discovers a black void on his property that can bend time and space. If anyone goes through the hole, they could wind up in the past or the future. And as we've started to definitively learn in season 2, it's possible for someone to change the past after they've traveled through the void. The big question now is whether Amazon Prime Video is going to bring viewers back for Outer Range season 3.
Has Prime Video ordered Outer Range season 3?

Read more