Sudeikis said that people who didn't understand the season simply lacked imagination.

Anyone who avidly watched Ted Lasso knows that each subsequent season of the series was received less warmly than the previous. By the time season 3 rolled around, all of the show’s quirks and good will had fallen largely to the wayside, and people were starting to wonder what had happened to the charming show that they had once loved.

Now, Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of the series, is weighing in on the response to the show’s third season. In a new book, Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, TVLine reports that Sudeikis said that those who didn’t like the third season “don’t have imaginations.”

“Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant,” Sudeikis said in the book. “Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge — they don’t want to be curious.”

Sudeikis continued by saying that the people who didn’t like the season simply didn’t understand it. “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one,” he said.

It’s not uncommon for a show’s creator to feel that their work has been unfairly judged. Now that it looks like the show might be heading toward a fourth season, though, here’s hoping that Sudeikis and the show’s fans can agree on what the show should be.