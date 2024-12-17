Will ‘Bad Monkey’ get a season 2 at Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is slowly but surely building a library of interesting TV projects. Bad Monkey, which aired earlier this year on the streamer, was just one example, adapting a novel of the same name and bringing in Vince Vaughn to star.

Now, Variety is reporting that the show will be back for a second season. There is a sequel to the original novel, which was written by Carl Hiaasen, titled Razor Girl, but Variety‘s reporting suggests that the second season will not be based on that novel. In spite of that creative departure, creator Bill Lawrence said he has nothing but admiration for Hiaasen.

Recommended Videos

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer,” Lawrence said. “To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Bad Monkey follows a former Miami police officer who becomes a health inspector, and then discovers a potential murder case that could get him his job back.

“Since ‘Bad Monkey’ first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan-favorite,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery.”