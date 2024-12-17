 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will ‘Bad Monkey’ get a season 2 at Apple TV+?

The show is based on a book of the same name that has a sequel

By
Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is slowly but surely building a library of interesting TV projects. Bad Monkey, which aired earlier this year on the streamer, was just one example, adapting a novel of the same name and bringing in Vince Vaughn to star.

Now, Variety is reporting that the show will be back for a second season. There is a sequel to the original novel, which was written by Carl Hiaasen, titled Razor Girl, but Variety‘s reporting suggests that the second season will not be based on that novel. In spite of that creative departure, creator Bill Lawrence said he has nothing but admiration for Hiaasen.

Recommended Videos

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer,” Lawrence said. “To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Related

Bad Monkey follows a former Miami police officer who becomes a health inspector, and then discovers a potential murder case that could get him his job back.

“Since ‘Bad Monkey’ first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan-favorite,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Pete Davidson has disclosed how much ‘SNL’ cast members get paid
The show basically pays its cast just enough so they can afford New York rent.
Pete Davidson on SNL.

Saturday Night Live is now in its 50th year, and the show is commemorating the occasion in a wide variety of ways. One form of commemoration has come from New York Magazine, which published a series of conversations with many current and former members of the show. It was in that roundtable that former cast member Pete Davidson mentioned how much he got paid while he was on the show.

Davidson brought the topic up after he was asked what he did with his first paycheck. “Do you guys know what they pay us?” he said. “It’s like three grand an episode. I think I got dinner.”

Read more
A classic NBC sitcom is getting a reboot at ABC
The original show followed a group of young doctors as they learned the ropes in a hospital.
The cast of Scrubs.

The mid-2000s was a golden age for sitcoms, especially on NBC. Recent reporting from Variety suggests that one of those shows is making a return. Bill Lawrence, who created Scrubs, is currently working on a reboot of the series. Lawrence went on to co-create series like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and now, he's back at ABC working on a reboot.

The show originally aired on NBC before moving over to ABC for its final seasons. Lawrence is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, but the company carved out space for him to work on the reboot. He would not serve as the showrunner if the show proceeded to a series, and no other deals or cast members are currently in place.

Read more
The HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series may have found its Severus Snape
The series is eyeing a Black actor, which would signal a major change from the film adaptation.
Paapa Essiedu in I May Destroy You

Anyone who knows and loves Harry Potter knows that there are few roles in the story more pivotal than Severus Snape. Variety is now reporting that HBO is eyeing Paapa Essiedu to play the role. There is currently no deal in place, and Essiedu is just the latest name to be reported in association with a major role in the show after reports suggested they were looking at Mark Rylance for the role of Dumbledore.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals," HBO said in response to Variety's reporting.

Read more