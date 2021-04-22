Is Home Depot Having a Memorial Day Sale? What You Need to Know

If new appliances, furniture, or other home upgrades are on your radar this Spring, you can be sure The Home Depot will have tons of enticing deals during this year’s Memorial Day sales. You may want to wait for the 2021 Memorial Day sales to take advantage of the extra-deep discounts we expect this year. We’ll continue to monitor sales at Home Depot and other merchants to keep you up to date on the best Memorial Day sales bargains.

When Are Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sales?

In past years Home Depot began its Memorial Day sales promotions early and we expect the same for 2021. The actual holiday falls on Monday May 31 and long-standing tradition is for Memorial Day sales to start the previous Friday. Home Depot’s Memorial Day sales started a week early the last two years and this year we won’t be surprised to see promotions begin in mid-May. Home Depot kicked off the season with a Spring Savings Event and sales on many of the same product categories will likely roll right into the Memorial Day Sales, possibly with significantly deeper discounts.

What Are the Best Deals in Home Depot Memorial Day Sales?

Think home. Spring is traditionally a busy fix-up time inside and out. Memorial Day sales at The Home Depot and many other retailers feature appliances, patio furniture, mattresses, yard tools, lighting, smart home devices, and lawn and garden tools and supplies. During Home Depot’s Spring Savings Event the big box retailer has savings of up to 30% on select appliances including laundry pairs, up to 25% off kitchen appliance packages,40% off mattresses, and as much as 50% off select floor care units. You can find savings up to 50% on Patio furniture, groupings, and umbrellas. Home Depot also includes special deals on home generators and riding and walk-behind mowers in the spring sale, so you can look for continued or sweetened deals on the same during Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sales.

Should I Wait for Home Depot Memorial Day Sales or Buy Now?

If you need new appliances right off, you’ll have to weigh the disadvantages of delaying your purchase till the second half of May versus the potential extra savings. Because Home Depot’s Spring Savings Event already boasts decent discounts, the financial trade off in extra convenience, comfort, or entertainment from an immediate purchase may not be all that great. On the other hand, however, if your planned purchase isn’t an immediate need, we’d suggest hanging in till Home Depot’s Memorial Day sales for the chance to save even more.

Editors' Recommendations