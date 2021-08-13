  1. Culture
This Multi-Use Instant Pot Got A Major Price Cut Today

By
Instant Pot Duo Crisp with prepared foods on counter for snacking!

If you don’t already own an Instant Pot, what are you doing? They are one of the most versatile cooking appliances anyone can have tucked away in their kitchen! There are usually some great Instant Pot deals going on too, and comparable Ninja deals if you’d rather try out its systems. You can use Instant Pots to cook a plethora of meals, snacks, and even to make wine! Yes, real, delicious, homemade, wine!

Walmart is hosting a crazy deal today on an Instant Pot, too! You can grab the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp for just over $117, which is $32 off. That comes with free 2-day shipping, as well, so you can have it in your home by next week! If you’d rather pick it up at a local store nearby, that is an option.

The Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp is 11 appliances in one, so it replaces up to 11 different devices hanging around your kitchen. That is awesome, but it’s also perfect if you have a small living space, kitchenette, or need to conserve counter space! This thing is a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, sous vide cooker, food warmer, roaster, mini-oven, dehydrator, and broiler. Yes, there are individual settings for all of those functions, as well.

The sleek surfaces are easy to wipe down and clean up after use, and several components are dishwasher-safe, including the pot, drip pan, cooking tray, and basket inside. The smart programs have automated modes, so you can leave it running and cooking, and it’s safe thanks to a bevy of features. Those safety options protect against overheating, too much pressure buildup, and while using it as an air fryer, and there’s a safety lock — to prevent people from accidentally removing the lid while it’s hot.

Normally $149, Walmart will let you have the Instant Pot for just over $117 with free two-day shipping. You’re getting over $30 off, and that’s one of the better deals we’ve seen for one of these in a while. Act soon, we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available.

