“Gucci. It was a name that sounded so sweet,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani intones in the new preview for House of Gucci.

The scene that follows, Reggiani’s introduction to the family, is a yard filled with tussling, well-dressed men. Contradiction follows contradiction in the too-ludicrous-to-be-fictional tale that centers on fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) and his fairy tale marriage to Reggiani — who would eventually be responsible for his death. Ridley Scott directs the biopic that follows Gucci’s rise to global prominence and eventual assassination at the hands of killers hired by his wife.

“They had it all: Wealth, style, power. Who wouldn’t kill for that?,” Gaga as Reggiani asks.

Why would you kill for that if you already had it in your hands? It’s the paradox that makes this tale irresistible, and the ostentatious wealth, the glamour, the fashion, the shiny rocks and that name, Gucci, above all.

Adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, Scott’s film features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Jared Leto and Al Pacino as Maurizo’s cousins Paolo and Aldo Gucci, respectively, and Jeremy Irons as patriarch Rodolfo Gucci. The film also stars Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, Reggiani’s friend and confidant who assists her in the plot to slay Gucci.

The trailer delves into the opulence and menace that accompanied the Gucci family: A high fashion world set off by rustic Italian villages, sweet wedding scenes that delve into wild disco sequences, powerful men wielding power against a bumbling Paolo, and a beautiful, stylish Gaga who plots her husband’s deadly conclusion in cheap leather.

“I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I am fair,” she says. “I subscribe to unconventional punishments.”

In 1998, Reggiani would be sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring the hitman who killed Maurizio Gucci in 1995. She was released from prison early in 2016.

House of Gucci will hit theaters on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24).

