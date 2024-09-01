 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Amazon Prime Video’s Road House 2: Everything we know so far

Road House is coming back, but we don't know exactly when.

By
Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin McGregor in Road House
Amazon Prime Video

The Road House remake is getting a sequel. Amazon Prime Video’s remake of the 1980s classic has been such a hit for the streamer that the studio announced they would be making another one, and that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to return to lead the project. Prime Video confirmed the news on X, writing “With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel.”

The movie was met with some skepticism upon its initial release, but the remake, which was directed by Doug Liman, has clearly become a crowd favorite. The first movie follows Gyllenhaal’s Dalton as a former UFC fighter who is hired to serve as a bouncer at a Florida Keys bar, only to discover that there’s something nefarious happening right under the surface. It may not be high art, but this remake is a lot of fun, which is what most people wanted from it to begin with. With all that in mind, here’s what we know about the film’s newly announced sequel?

Recommended Videos

What is Road House 2 about?

Road House Trailer #1 (2024)

Amazon did not release any plot details for this new installment, but it’s hard to imagine that the movie will be a radical departure from its predecessor. Like action franchises of bygone eras, a Road House sequel is designed to follow the same basic beats as its predecessor, but in a slightly new way. If the Road House sequel was suddenly about, like, climate change, it would feel like it was coming out of left field.

Who is in Road House 2?

Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House.
Amazon Prime Video

Outside of Gyllenhaal, no other cast members have been named or this sequel, which is likely still in the earliest stages of development. Gyllenhaal is certainly one of the core elements required for any sequel, though, so it makes sense that they prioritized resigning him before they did anything else. It’s possible that many of the players from the first film will return for the sequel, but it seems equally likely that Gyllenhaal will be bouncing in an entirely new setting in a potential sequel. Gyllenhaal is probably the only thing that’s absolutely required for a potential sequel.

When are we likely to see Road House 2?

This sequel is still in its earliest days, but it seems like it might be several years before we see another Road House film. The movie does not have a script or a director attached yet, and both of those elements are obviously going to be necessary before they can actually shoot it. While development could happen fairly quickly, it’s unlikely that Road House 2 will hit Prime until the end of 2025 at the very earliest, and a more realistic timeline is likely sometime in 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
A huge Amazon Prime Video series is now living in production limbo
Paramount is laying people off, and leaving some shows with major question marks.
Alan Ritchson in Reacher.

Some layoffs at Paramount could have major repercussions for Reacher, one of the biggest shows on Amazon Prime Video. According to reporting at Indiewire, Paramount has shut down its Television Studios wing as part of global layoffs that will affect 15% of its workforce. Paramount Television Studios was the studio behind Reacher, as well as HBO's Station Eleven and Showtime's A Gentleman in Moscow, among other shows.

Existing projects, which would include Reacher, are expected to be folded into CBS Studios, but it's unclear how much of the staff from Paramount Television Studios will be making the transition. The studio also has several upcoming series including Cross, Before and Murderbot.

Read more
Slow Horses is back for season 4, and a new trailer reminds us why we love it
Season 4 promises to kick off with massive explosion.
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.

One of the best shows on TV is back for another go-round. Apple TV+ just debuted the first trailer for season four of Slow Horses, one of their most critically acclaimed dramas. In the trailer, we see Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb dealing with the latest catastrophe that his team is facing, as well as some new faces that have joined the cast for season 4.

According to the official logline for the season, it “opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

Read more
Everything we know about Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ show
Rhea Seehorn at an event

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan insisted after the legendary crime dramas ended that he'd never return to the universe of Walter White, Saul Goodman, and New Mexico for a third time. While he's kept his word so far, Gilligan has executed some loopholes in his promise that should appease fans of the franchise. Apple TV+ has greenlit a new science fiction series created by Gilligan that will film in Albuquerque and star Saul's standout leading lady, Rhea Seehorn.

These ties to the setting and acting of Gilligan's most recent show should create enough anticipation that many fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been dying for fresh details on the ambiguous series that has been hinted at being like old school shows like The Twilight Zone. The series has a working title of Wycaro 339 right now, but there is no confirmation that this will be the final name. Here's everything else we know about Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's upcoming series!
What is Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's show about?
Vince Gilligan has been intentionally uninformative about his new show, instead relying on his audience's loyalty to his creative liberties and hoping the high expectations will pay off. The attention to detail exhibited in both of Gilligan's previous series resonates with viewers who get sick of seeing the same old thing on their TV screens.

Read more