Road House is coming back, but we don't know exactly when.

The Road House remake is getting a sequel. Amazon Prime Video’s remake of the 1980s classic has been such a hit for the streamer that the studio announced they would be making another one, and that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to return to lead the project. Prime Video confirmed the news on X, writing “With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel.”

The movie was met with some skepticism upon its initial release, but the remake, which was directed by Doug Liman, has clearly become a crowd favorite. The first movie follows Gyllenhaal’s Dalton as a former UFC fighter who is hired to serve as a bouncer at a Florida Keys bar, only to discover that there’s something nefarious happening right under the surface. It may not be high art, but this remake is a lot of fun, which is what most people wanted from it to begin with. With all that in mind, here’s what we know about the film’s newly announced sequel?

What is Road House 2 about?

Road House Trailer #1 (2024)

Amazon did not release any plot details for this new installment, but it’s hard to imagine that the movie will be a radical departure from its predecessor. Like action franchises of bygone eras, a Road House sequel is designed to follow the same basic beats as its predecessor, but in a slightly new way. If the Road House sequel was suddenly about, like, climate change, it would feel like it was coming out of left field.

Who is in Road House 2?

Outside of Gyllenhaal, no other cast members have been named or this sequel, which is likely still in the earliest stages of development. Gyllenhaal is certainly one of the core elements required for any sequel, though, so it makes sense that they prioritized resigning him before they did anything else. It’s possible that many of the players from the first film will return for the sequel, but it seems equally likely that Gyllenhaal will be bouncing in an entirely new setting in a potential sequel. Gyllenhaal is probably the only thing that’s absolutely required for a potential sequel.

When are we likely to see Road House 2?

This sequel is still in its earliest days, but it seems like it might be several years before we see another Road House film. The movie does not have a script or a director attached yet, and both of those elements are obviously going to be necessary before they can actually shoot it. While development could happen fairly quickly, it’s unlikely that Road House 2 will hit Prime until the end of 2025 at the very earliest, and a more realistic timeline is likely sometime in 2026.