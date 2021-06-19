  1. Culture
Why You NEED to Buy This Power Tool Set at Walmart Today

By
The Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Set with a black storage bag.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and while there are already some incredible early Prime Day deals available, there are more to come. Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering steep discounts, either. There are some amazing Walmart Prime Day deals, too. Whether you’re looking for a new Smart TV, some outdoor gear, or something else entirely, there’s a lot to see!

DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts will be happy to know that Walmart is currently offering a great deal on the Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Set, where it has chopped $40 off the full price. You can get your hands on this nifty set for $138 plus free 2-day delivery or pick-up at a local store. That’s an incredible deal on a kit that includes a cordless drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and an LED work light, plus a storage bag to hold it all.

The Hart 20V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Set has just about everything you need to get the job done. In the set, you get a 1/2-inch drill and driver, an impact driver, and a reciprocating saw. It also includes a LED work light to make every job easier and safer, two 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion rechargeable batteries, a fast charger, and a storage bag to keep it all tidy.

The drill has a two-speed gearbox and a 24 position clutch for adjusting the torque level. The impact driver delivers 1,700-inches-per-pound of torque and has a variable speed trigger with options from zero to 2,500 RPMs. The work light reaches a full brightness of 200 lumens and has a rotating head so you can illuminate even tough to reach areas. Finally, the reciprocating saw has a variable speed trigger, with a 7/8-inch stroke length, and easy-access blade changes. The two 20V rechargeable batteries work with all of the included tools and make it super easy to swap out between them. The batteries even work with other Hart products including tools, outdoor gear, automotive equipment, and more.

Walmart is currently offering the entire set for $40 off the normal price of $178. That brings the final price to $138 with free two-day delivery or local in-store pickup. That is an awesome deal for this complete four-tool bundle that even includes an extra battery and a storage pack.

