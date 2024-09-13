 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Gaten Matarazzo says season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ has a ‘huge’ sense of scale

The show's fifth season will pick up on the cliffhangers left dangling in season 4.

By
Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things
Netflix

It’s been more than two years since we got our last episode of Stranger Things, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fifth and final season of the show ever since. Season 4 ended on a pretty tremendous cliffhanger, which has naturally led to plenty of speculation about what exactly could happen in season 5.

Now, in a new interview, star Gaten Matarazzo has weighed in on how he’s feeling about the show’s final season.

Recommended Videos

“So I think [Season] 5… it’s huge, of course, it’s one of the biggest seasons of television that I think we’ve seen very, very long time,” he told The Radio Times. “And I think, a lot of people are saying it could be like a mix of [Season] 1 and [Season] 4 primarily. And I think that’d be a cool way of looking at it. But scale wise, it’s through the roof.”

The budget to each Stranger Things season seems to be bigger than the last, so it’s probably not a huge surprise that the show is going all out for its final hurrah.

In explaining the meshing of seasons 1 and 4 that he referred to, Matarazzo said that some other seasons diverted away from the core tone of season 1. “I remember they wanted to lean into a bit more of a Halloween horror vibe for [Season] 2, and then [Season] 3 they completely spin on its head, and they’re like, ‘Great, summer, neon, bold, shifting’.”

“And [Season] 4 kind of went back aesthetically to what we saw in [Season] 1, and I think [Season] 5 is just like a bolder continuation of that,” he added.

We don’t have an exact release date for the show’s fifth season just yet, but many are betting that we’ll see at least part of the season in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
A ‘House of the Dragon’ leak has HBO on high alert
Scenes from the season 2 finale are now available on social media.
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2

In its second season, House of the Dragon has confirmed what many of its most ardent supporters thought. The show has remained intriguing and is still one of the best-rated shows on TV. Ahead of the show's finale on Sunday, Aug. 4, HBO is now dealing with a leak of the episode.

Clips from the episode were leaked on social media on July 30 and appeared to be taken from a phone that was recording the episode on a screen. In response to the leaks, HBO issued a statement saying that it was on the hunt for spoilers.

Read more
Kit Harrington joins the cast of Industry season 3 — check out the trailer
'Industry' is bringing some new faces for its third season.
kit harrington industry season 3 trailer

The third season of Industry is almost here. The HBO drama, which has quietly earned buzz and acclaim over the course of its first two seasons, is adding some big names for its third outing that could bring the show to an even wider audience. In the first trailer for the show's third season, we get a look at some of the faces joining the cast, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

The trailer hints at a potential romance boiling between Harrington's character, Sir Henry Muck, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). As you might expect, the trailer also hints at plenty of chaos coming for the financial traders working at Pierpoint.

Read more
We now know how season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power’ will open
What to expect from Rings of Power season 2
Morfydd Clark in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

 

After two years off the air, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to return to Amazon Prime Video at the end of August. Ahead of its return, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne sat down with Total Film to talk through the new season and what it has in store. The interview also includes a new image of Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel on her horse at night, but many were drawn to what the showrunners said about how the new season will start.

Read more