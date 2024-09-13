The show's fifth season will pick up on the cliffhangers left dangling in season 4.

It’s been more than two years since we got our last episode of Stranger Things, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fifth and final season of the show ever since. Season 4 ended on a pretty tremendous cliffhanger, which has naturally led to plenty of speculation about what exactly could happen in season 5.

Now, in a new interview, star Gaten Matarazzo has weighed in on how he’s feeling about the show’s final season.

“So I think [Season] 5… it’s huge, of course, it’s one of the biggest seasons of television that I think we’ve seen very, very long time,” he told The Radio Times. “And I think, a lot of people are saying it could be like a mix of [Season] 1 and [Season] 4 primarily. And I think that’d be a cool way of looking at it. But scale wise, it’s through the roof.”

The budget to each Stranger Things season seems to be bigger than the last, so it’s probably not a huge surprise that the show is going all out for its final hurrah.

In explaining the meshing of seasons 1 and 4 that he referred to, Matarazzo said that some other seasons diverted away from the core tone of season 1. “I remember they wanted to lean into a bit more of a Halloween horror vibe for [Season] 2, and then [Season] 3 they completely spin on its head, and they’re like, ‘Great, summer, neon, bold, shifting’.”

“And [Season] 4 kind of went back aesthetically to what we saw in [Season] 1, and I think [Season] 5 is just like a bolder continuation of that,” he added.

We don’t have an exact release date for the show’s fifth season just yet, but many are betting that we’ll see at least part of the season in early 2025.