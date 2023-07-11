 Skip to main content
Take back some of your time with these ECOVACS Prime Day deals on smart vacuums

There’s nothing worse than coming home from a long day of work, and getting ready to relax, only to realize you need to do some cleaning — nay, a lot of cleaning. Whether you’re cleaning up after your family, pets, or just yourself, the floor can get pretty messy. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could come home to a clean floor, and you never have to lift a finger to get it? Well, ECOVACS has you covered, and at some incredible prices to boot thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals. Aligning with the major shopping event, you can grab smart vacuum and mop combos at some of their lowest prices ever, and according to ECOVACS, they’ll never be this low again. So, now’s the perfect time to grab one. We’ve gathered up the top deals ECOVACS is offering below.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 PRO+ — $300, was $700

N8 PRO+ lifestyle image with child nearby

Cleaning your home hands-free doesn’t have to be expensive, and if you’re on a budget, the ECOVACS N8 PRO+ smart vacuum and mop is what you need. You get a ton of great features packed into this vacuum and mop combo, for a low price. It completely explains why the N8 PRO+ has become the top choice for over 500,000 users. And thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deals going on, it’s even cheaper right now.

Some of the notable features are that it’s Alexa-compatible, offers 2,600 Pascals of suction power, utilizes laser navigation and intelligent obstacle avoidance, and the docking station’s disposable dust bag can hold months worth of dirt and debris before it needs to be emptied

With ECOVACS Prime Day discounts, it’s at its lowest price point ever — $300. That saves you $400 which you can put towards just about anything else in the sale.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI — $1,000, was $$1,100

T20 OMNI auto-mop lifting up close and from the side

With smart vacuum and mop combos, the mop gets nasty after repeated use and eventually just starts making more of a mess because of dirty mop attachments, and dirty water. The ECOVACS T20 OMNI changes that by offering the industry’s first robot with hot water mop washing. To explain a little better, when it returns to its dock, it will automatically rinse out the mops with cleansing hot water. That’s yet another maintenance mode that allows you to stay hands-free, and recover a lot of your personal time.

You’ll be interested to know that within the first 10 days of its launch the T20 OMNI was awarded the New Release Label, and now has the Amazon’s Choice Label. Moreover, the T20 Family has sold 170,000 units worldwide since it was launched four months ago.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a smart vacuum without more features to speak about. The 6,000 Pascals of suction power, a rubber brush for stubborn dirt and debris, and auto adjusting suction power clean better than any comparable system. Plus, you get deep edge cleaning that will cover walls and in corners, something you don’t usually see in smart vacuums, especially with a round design. Auto mop-lifting keeps carpets, rugs, and soft surfaces clean while mopping,

Alongside the auto hot water washing, the dock also handles auto hot air drying, auto emptying, and one-tap self-cleaning, so you can spend more time doing what you love instead of monitoring or maintaining the system. While the discount is not as significant as some of ECOVACS other offers, the $999 price is excellent value for an OMNI product.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI — $900, was $1,550

X1 OMNI cleaning technology with dock

Offering the most bang for your buck, the ECOVACS X1 OMNI is the most advanced smart vacuum and mop solution from the company, and it has become a household top choice for 1,000,000 families based on cumulative worldwide sales. That’s in no small part due to the all-in-one OMNI station, which offers auto mop washing, auto hot air drying, auto water refills, and auto emptying. Seriously, this thing completely eliminates any maintenance you’d have to do on the vacuum and dock.

As for the X1 OMNI vacuum, AIVI 3D technology provides industry-leading navigation support, and with its unique obstacles avoidance technology this little guy can move around without running into smaller items. Before every clean, you don’t have to worry about making a mad dash to pick up toys, shoes, socks, and other gear — even pet toys — instead the vacuum will avoid them altogether. That’s super helpful if you’re not home when the vacuum does its cleaning run.

The OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual mop rotating system adds even more to the experience and will clean stubborn messes. There’s no fussing about when this vacuum is around. It cleans, mops, empties, and does everything without you. How’s that for recovering some of your free time? Not to mention, with this deal, the X1 OMNI is at its lowest price ever — and likely never will be this low again.

