 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best October Prime Day headphone deals happening now

Aaron Mamiit
By

You’ve got another chance at discounted headphones not just from Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart who want to take advantage of the online shopping activity. There are all kinds of Prime Day headphone deals out there, but to help you decide what to purchase, we’ve rounded up our favorite offers. It’s highly recommended that you close your transactions as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Sony WH-RF400 — $100, was $120

The Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones.
Sony

The Sony WH-RF400 wireless headphones connect through radio frequency, using the included transmitter dock with your TV. They’re designed to boost the audio of your home theater setup, and with Voice Mode, you’ll get better voice clarity. The wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and once their battery is depleted, you’ll just have to place them on their charging stand to get them ready for the next time you’ll use them.

Recommended Videos

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones.
Beats

The Beats Solo 3 are high-performance wireless headphones that connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth. They’re compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. If their battery runs low, Fast Fuel technology replenishes 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of charging. The Beats Solo 3 features a sleek and streamlined design that’s durable, and an adjustable fit for comfortable use.

Related

Sony WH-CH720N — $130, was $150

The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones on a bench.
Sony

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones will immerse you in your music with its dual noise sensor technology that enables active noise cancellation, though you can also activate ambient sound mode that will let you hear your surroundings without taking them off. You also have the option of customizing your sound through the EQ Custom feature on the Connect app. The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones can run for 35 hours on a single charge, with USB-C quick charging restoring 1 hour of usage after just 3 minutes of charging.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

A man wearing the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones
Bose / Bose

Highlighted in our list of the best headphones, the Bose Noice Cancelling Headphones 700 offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation to drown out ambient sound, so you won’t be distracted when you’re listening to your playlists or podcasts. Their microphone system enables crystal clear calls by improving the clarity of your voice, while their comfortable design will let you wear them the whole day. The Bose Headphones 700 can run for up to 20 hours before requiring a recharge, and plugging them in for 15 minutes gets you 3.5 hours of usage.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $325, was $400

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones feature topnotch active noise cancellation, which is controlled by two processor and eight microphones. Four beamforming microphones create clear calls with precise voice pickup, and the lightweight design results in a very comfortable fit. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer a battery life of up to 30 hours, with quick charging the replenishes 3 hours of playback after just 3 minutes.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $350, was $380

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones.
Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones raises the bar in sound quality with a 42mm transducer and customized settings through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Adaptive noise cancellation will keep you immersed in your music, while an adjustable transparency mode will let you hear the world around you while keeping the wireless headphones on. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are extremely comfortable, and they offer playback of up to 60 hours on a full battery.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

A man listening to headphones.
Apple

Enjoy high-fidelity sound with the Apple AirPods Max, which will also let you access content that features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Their memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy creates a comfortable fit, so you won’t mind wearing the wireless headphones for their entire battery life of up to 20 hours with active noise cancellation activated. The Apple AirPods Max comes with a slim Smart Case for easy storage and transportation.

Editors' Recommendations

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Saatva Mattress Deals and Sales for October 2022
Saatva Mattresses

Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are best known for providing the deepest sleep you've ever experienced at prices that won't give you nightmares. Right now, Saatva is offering 12% off site-wide. That may not sound like much, but when you think about how much it will save you on the new mattress you so desperately need, it starts to sound like a pretty sweet deal. Saatva is already famous for selling high-end mattresses without high-end markup, so mattress sales like these are not very common for this luxury sleep brand.
Every Saatva mattress comes with a 365-night home trial, so there is no pressure to make quick decisions about how your mattress is working out. Also, Saatva is one of the only mattress brands that provides in-room delivery and set up totally free of charge. They also recognize that for many people removing their old mattress is more of a project than buying a new one, which is why Saatva offers free mattress and foundation removal. Most impressive of all, Saatva offers a lifetime warranty on all of their products, so you can rest soundly knowing you are covered for life. Keep reading to see what makes their lineup so wonderful and you can decide for yourself which Saatva mattress is the best mattress for you.

Saatva Mattress Sale: Best Deals Today

Read more
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals for October 2022
Best short beard styles for men.

Looking for electric toothbrush deals? Daily brushing is key to dental health, but boredom and busy lives can interfere with this vital habit. Even if you're consistent with twice-daily brushing, it's easy to be distracted and miss sections of your teeth or to cut the session shorter than the dentist-recommended two-minute brushing time. To help you out, we found excellent deals on electric toothbrushes from three different brands. Electric toothbrushes cost more than a manual brush, but when you put your money where your mouth is, you can enjoy several benefits. Whether you are stepping up your dental care or want to keep your already marvelous smile gleaming, these electric toothbrush deals can help you save money when you invest in better health.
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush --
$35, was $50

Read more
Prime Day Deals: The Shark cordless vacuum is only $200
Woman using Shark Dyson cordless vacuum in kitchen

For a lot of people, Dyson is the go-to name in vacuums. But brand loyalty is expensive, and it can force you to miss out on some fantastic products and deals. Take this Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deal, for instance. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $200, down $60 from its retail price of $260. This deal may only stick around during Prime Day, so take advantage while you can.

3 reasons to buy this Shark cordless vacuum on Prime Day

Read more