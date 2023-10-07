 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Apple deals available now

Now’s the perfect time to buy an Apple device, as Amazon’s Prime Day deals have returned through the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. You’ll also be able to find discounts from other sources like Walmart, which is rolling out its own offers to try to win over shoppers. Whether you’re looking for an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, or any other Apple product, there’s something out there for you, but to help you make your purchase quickly before stocks run out, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains right here.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) — $89, was $99

An Airtag in action.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Never lose your stuff again with the Apple AirTag, which you can track using the FindMy app. It’s very easy to set up — just one tap instant connects the device to your iPhone or iPad. The AirTag features a built-in speaker that makes a sound when you want it to help find your things, and if you misplace your items, activating Lost Mode will send you a notification when the AirTag is detected in Apple’s FindMy network.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 (Straight Talk) — $149, was $379

The Apple iPhone SE 2022.
Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is an excellent budget iPhone that’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and IP67 water resistance. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is also protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint authentication system. This particular model of the smartphone is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan though, but that may be fine if you want to get this device for this cheap.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) — $159, was $309

An Apple Watch SE being worn on someone's wrist with the apps displayed on its screen.
Apple

One of the cheapest Apple Watch deals, the first-generation Apple Watch SE is still a worthwhile purchase for iPhone owners. The wearable device will be able to track your daily activity to help monitor your health, while also checking your heart rate for any irregularities. When connected to your iPhone, the first-generation Apple Watch SE will display notifications so that you won’t have to take your smartphone out each time you get one.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — $199, was $249

AirPods Pro on Table
Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are also featured in our October Prime Day AirPods deals because they’re highly effective wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation so that you can block out all of the possible disruptions around you. They come with four pairs of silicone tips so you can choose the most comfortable fit, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC activated and a total of 30 hours with their charging case.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) — $270, was $329

A Person Uses an iPad Tablet in Bed
Pixabay

The ninth-generation Apple iPad features a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, and it’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that enables smooth performance and all-day battery life. You have peace of mind with Apple’s Touch ID protecting the tablet, and you’ll always be in focus during video calls with the Center Stage technology of its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The ninth-generation Apple iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) — $500, was $599

Image used with permission by copyright holder

For a more powerful tablet with a slightly larger screen, you’ll want the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air with Apple’s M1 chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The tablet also features Touch ID and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, but it supports the second-generation Apple Pencil if you’re planning to use the device for sketching and taking notes. Apple also promises all-day battery life for this M1-powered tablet.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $750, was $999

Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 is a powerhouse of a laptop, as the M1 chip with 8Gb of RAM enables smooth performance for demanding tasks such as professional-quality editing. The efficiency of the processor also allows the Apple MacBook Air 2020 to go fanless, so it will be extremely silent while you’re using it, while enabling a battery life of up to 18 hours. The 13.3-inch Retina display is simply stunning, and you have ample storage space in its 256GB SSD.

