Don’t Pay for Amazon Prime? You Can Still Shop Prime Day Deals

The virtual cat is out of its virtual bag and we now know that the Prime Day 2021 date is June 21 and June 22. There will be literally millions of Prime Day deals during this massive two-day sales event – Amazon promises at least 2 million deals worldwide. If you don’t pay for a membership in Amazon’s Prime program, however, you can’t take advantage of those luscious Prime Day sales. Prime Day is for Prime members who pay a monthly or annual fee for free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and scads more programs, deals, and benefits. But what if you’re not a member?

Prime Day is a members-only sales event. Non-members who don’t pay the Prime membership fee won’t even see the Prime Day sales on the screen when they go to Amazon online. If you don’t pay a membership fee you can’t enjoy the great Prime Day deals. Except, actually you can.

How to Shop Prime Day Deals Without Paying a Membership Fee

If you don’t want to join Amazon’s Prime membership program and be liable for recurring monthly or annual charges, you do have another choice. It’s a short-term opportunity, although it is one you can take advantage of multiple times (just not more than once in the same 12-month period).

We’re talking about the Amazon Prime free trial.

As long as you have not had an Amazon Prime membership in the past 12 months, Amazon is happy to have you sign up for a free 30-day trial. In order to obtain a free trial account, you need a current, valid credit card and that’s it — barring membership during the past 12 months.

During the free trial, you can take advantage of all the benefits available to paying Prime members. First off, since this is the reason you’re using the trial membership, as a Prime member you will see and be able to score the Prime Day deals. You’ll also get free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, access to savings at Amazon Pharmacy, free photo storage, magazine subscription deals, free grocery delivery in supported areas, free access to online games, and much more.

So that’s it. The Prime free trial membership lets you in on Amazon’s Prime Day deals. But if you truly want to quit before getting charged, you have to remember to end your Amazon Prime membership before the month is up or it will automatically renew and your credit card will be charged.

Amazon is already running specials and offering early Prime Day deals, so you can sign up for the free trial Prime membership today and it will be active on Prime Day on June 21 and June 22. See below for another good reason to sign up now.

But Wait, There’s More. Amazon Will Pay You to Use Your Free Prime Trial Account

Amazon is running a special program this year to help small businesses. From June 7 until Prime Day, you can support small businesses and receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. The program works like this: When you buy items from select Amazon small business partners, Amazon will give you a $10 credit. You have to buy from the small businesses before June 21, but then you can spend the $10 credit on any Prime Day deal. Amazon began this program last year to boost their small business partners during Prime Day 2020 and continued it this year.

So if you sign up for the Prime free-trial membership and buy from the specially identified mall businesses before June 21, Amazon will give you a $10 credit to use during Prime Day.

