These top movies will make you a fan of this legendary filmmaker and actor

Comedy films often get disrespected when compared to dramas. Because of their lighter tone and less consequential themes, comedies are stereotyped as easier to make and less integral in developing movies as a medium. Woody Allen is one of the pioneers in changing the perception of the comedy genre. Understanding that humor is the backbone of being human, Allen has made an entire filmmaking career out of laughs.
Woody Allen started his career as a standup comedian before transitioning to movie-making in the 1960s and 1970s. His movies dissect the differences between men and women, what motivates people in relationships, and the messiness of intersecting occupational and personal dramas. Much like Clint Eastwood, Allen starred in and directed most of his best films simultaneously. These are the best Woody Allen movies ranked for your viewing pleasure!