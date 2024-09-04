If you're looking for R rating, these films are for you

Many movie fans have fond memories of trying to sneak into the theater to watch an R-rated movie or peaking into the living room while their parents are viewing a violent or sexually explicit film for a glance at the inappropriateness of it all. As we get older, though, we realize there’s a lot more to these age-restricted pictures than what’s on the rating by the Motion Picture Association.
Sometimes graphic, gory, or steamy scenes are required to get a point across to the audience. You can’t make a classic horror movie without a little blood. You can’t depict a religious crucifixion in a G-rated way. These are the best R-rated movies, from science-fiction epics to raunchy rom-coms.
The Passion of the Christ (2004)
The 40-Year Old Virgin (2005)
Deadpool (2016)
The Godfather (1972)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
While Joe Pesci’s characters can typically be seen involved in organized crime, My Cousin Vinny allowed him to pivot to comedy while maintaining his rough edges. Vinny is a lawyer completely out of his element, both because of the stakes of the trial he’s assigned and the Southern environment he’s dropped into. Marisa Tomei is equally brilliant as Vinny’s wife, and the banter between the two of them makes up the majority of the humor in the film. There aren’t many R-rated comedies with the type of sharp writing and acting possessed by My Cousin Vinny.