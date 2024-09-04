If you're looking for R rating, these films are for you

Many movie fans have fond memories of trying to sneak into the theater to watch an R-rated movie or peaking into the living room while their parents are viewing a violent or sexually explicit film for a glance at the inappropriateness of it all. As we get older, though, we realize there’s a lot more to these age-restricted pictures than what’s on the rating by the Motion Picture Association.

Sometimes graphic, gory, or steamy scenes are required to get a point across to the audience. You can’t make a classic horror movie without a little blood. You can’t depict a religious crucifixion in a G-rated way. These are the best R-rated movies, from science-fiction epics to raunchy rom-coms.

The Passion of the Christ (2004) 127m Genre Drama Stars Jim Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov Directed by Mel Gibson Watch on Amazon Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ is the heaviest portrayal of Jesus Christ's sacrifice on the cross ever put on screen. Many factions within Christianity enjoyed the raw violence and graphic depiction of the crucifixion as it let people know exactly what their messiah gave up for humanity. On the other hand, other groups deemed an R-rating potentially too lax of a rating. This film is certainly not for the faint of heart.

The 40-Year Old Virgin (2005) 116m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd Directed by Judd Apatow Watch on Amazon Steve Carell is most known for playing Michael Scott on The Office , his best movie may be the hilarious romantic comedy The 40-Year Old Virgin. While there are a ton of unfair stereotypes used against people who aren't sexually active, this movie breaks down those generalizations by allowing a man who's never experienced love to meet his soulmate during middle age. Paul Rudd, Kevin Hart, and Seth Rogan are all great supporting actors next to Carell.

Deadpool (2016) 108m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy Stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein Directed by Tim Miller Watch on max Deadpool changed the superhero genre by destroying all filters and allowing Ryan Reynolds to go full goofball as Marvel's blackballed antihero. Even with the two sequels that received more fanfare, especially the most recent Deadpool & Wolverine , the first movie in the saga felt the most creative and fresh. With plenty of meta-humor and a unique tone of voice that makes fun of the typical seriousness of hero films, Deadpool helped usher in different expectations surrounding men and women running around in tights!

The Godfather (1972) 175m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan Directed by Francis Ford Coppola Watch on Amazon The Godfather runs the risk of becoming more myth than movie, but only if you don't give it a chance. The defining mobster movie of the 20th century doubles as a disturbing but beautiful portrayal of family drama that every film fan should watch one time before they die. The sequel might be even better, but if we have to include just one on the list, the original needs to be the selection.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 142m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton Directed by Frank Darabont Watch on Amazon The Shawshank Redemption is the best prison movie of all time. Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins force viewers to see the positive qualities in even the most dire scenarios as Robbins' Andy Dufresne battles an unfair conviction. A lot of folks don't know that this film is based on a Stephen King story

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 120m Genre Comedy Stars Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, Ralph Macchio Directed by Jonathan Lynn Watch on Hulu While Joe Pesci's characters can typically be seen involved in organized crime, My Cousin Vinny allowed him to pivot to comedy while maintaining his rough edges. Vinny is a lawyer completely out of his element, both because of the stakes of the trial he's assigned and the Southern environment he's dropped into. Marisa Tomei is equally brilliant as Vinny's wife, and the banter between the two of them makes up the majority of the humor in the film. There aren't many R-rated comedies with the type of sharp writing and acting possessed by My Cousin Vinny.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 137m Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong Directed by James Cameron Watch on Netflix Arnold Schwarzenegger switches from villain to hero in the second Terminator movie as a resistance movement fights to delay the destruction that will happen when A.I. takes over the planet. Terminator 2: Judgement Day supersedes all expectations for a sequel while expanding James Cameron's science-fiction world. The film's T-1000 Terminator is one of the best movie antagonists of the 1990s.

The Matrix (1999) 136m Genre Action, Science Fiction Stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss Directed by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski Watch on Amazon Keanu Reeves stars in this iconic story of humanity's battle to understand reality and time. Computer hacker Neo must help take down the artificial intelligence that is trapping civilization inside of the titular computer program before it's too late. The Matrix brings a lot of questions to the table, such as the simulation hypothesis and the theory of free will.

Braveheart (1995) 177m Genre Action, Drama, History, War Stars Mel Gibson, Catherine McCormack, Sophie Marceau Directed by Mel Gibson Watch on Amazon It may not be all that accurate, but Braveheart definitely feels like an entertaining version of one of history's greatest conflicts. As long as you take the events as fictional rather than reality, this depiction of the Scottish gaining independence over the British will leave you feeling great pride in your own country no matter where in the world you come from.