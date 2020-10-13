10 Best Prime Day Tool and Home Improvement Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s Prime Day is back — technically Prime Days as the deep discounts run from today through tomorrow, October 14. This is the perfect time to save big with Prime Day Deals on just about everything. We’re busy rounding up the best deals on Prime Day Kitchen Appliances, bedding, and now tools, lawn, and home improvement tools that are the cheapest they’ll be at Amazon all year. Now’s the best time to renovate your home, or simply upgrade your toolbox with the best tools for men. Here are our top 10 picks.

Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit — From $69, was $85

If there’s a power tool must-have it’s a powerful drill. Everyone from first-time homeowners to budding DIYers either needs a new drill now or will very soon. Craftsman’s V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit is one of the most versatile, do-anything tools for a wide range of home improvement applications. The 20V of power is plenty for all but the toughest jobs. Shop a variety of add-ons like an extra battery, a circular saw, or an LED task light.

Ozero Flex Grip Leather Working Gloves — From $23, was $29



Just like a cordless drill, every homeowner should have a few pairs of work gloves. Whether working on the car, in the yard, or fixing your lawnmower, these are a versatile must-have to protect your hands.

Workpro 8-Piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set — From $36, was $45



No toolbox is complete without a basic wrench set. This eight-piece ratcheting combination wrench set from Workpro is affordable, well-reviewed, and versatile enough for most, day-to-day home improvement tasks.

Premium Sandblaster Gun Kit — From $69, was $97



Sandblaster guns are a niche tool that most people never think about. But, once you’ve had one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. They’re perfect for a wide range of DIY projects. This premium sandblaster gun kit is among the best on Amazon and the deep Prime Day discount makes it practically a steal.

Qeelink Leather Workshop Apron — $29, was $36

Bring out your inner Ron Swanson. It’s not only practical and safe to wear, but nothing says, “Why, yes, I am a carpenter in my spare time” quite like a proper leather workshop apron.

Wall-Mounted Shower Faucet System — From $136, was $180

If you’re still suffering from cheap, contractor-grade fixtures in your bathroom, it’s time for an upgrade. This wall-mounted shower system — available in brushed nickel or polished chrome — is a quick, easy-to-install way to level-up your tired master bath.

Fortem Ratchet Tie Down Straps — From $20, was $26

Few tools are as inexpensive and versatile as a set of good tie-down straps. The next time you have to move, you’ll be thankful for these. Plus, with a 1,500-pound break strength, they’re strong enough to secure just about anything from rowdy children to sofas to appliances.

Airthings 2950 Wave Smart Radon Gas Detector — $130, was $200

Detecting and fending off deadly gases isn’t exactly a “fun” home improvement project. But, it could literally save your life. This smart gas detector quietly monitors radon levels in your house and sends alerts to your smartphone if it detects anything.

Houzer Apron-Front Fireclay Kitchen Sink — From $348, was $530



Apron sinks are all the rage and with good reason. They’re handsome, timeless, and practical. This fireclay single bowl sink is more than a third off, making it one of the best Prime Day deals to upgrade your kitchen right now.

Specilite Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose — From $18, was $25



Upgrade your old-school garden hose with this lightweight stainless steel alternative that’s guaranteed never to kink or tangle. Plus, it’s ultra-durable and puncture-resistant, so it’ll probably outlast you.

