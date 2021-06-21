Best Prime Day Face Mask Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Prime Day face mask deals may seem futile this year since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people — with several states and local governments loosening or eliminating mask mandates in response. However, masks are still required on public transit and in healthcare settings. Plus, there’s a contingent of the population that intends to keep wearing masks to protect themselves from catching or passing COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses. Regardless, it’s not a bad idea to have a spare mask or two on hand just in case you need it, so take a look at this year’s Prime Day deals for face masks.

Over the last year, reusable face masks have become something of a fashion accessory. If you’re one to coordinate a face mask with your outfit, you might as well browse the best Prime Day fashion deals and put together an ensemble or few. And should you need a new pair of shades for those bright summer days, you can also look at our roundup of the best Prime Day sunglasses deals.

Best Prime Day Face Mask Deals

Should You Buy a New Face Mask on Prime Day?

During Prime Day 2020 sales last October — a time when demand for this type of item was still quite high — we saw discounts on boxes of disposable masks as well as multi-packs of reusable face coverings. Given that mask mandates are being phased out in many areas now, expect to find some significant Prime Day face mask deals as Amazon and its third-party sellers try to clear stock. If you need a few spare face masks for travel or other reasons, certainly take advantage of this year’s savings. But you’ll still want to be discerning — don’t just buy a face mask because it’s super cheap. (We’ll explain that in more detail below.)

Also, remember that Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only game in town this week. Competing sales from Walmart, Target, and other major retailers are taking place this week. Amazon Prime Day face mask sales are exclusive to Prime members, so if you don’t have (or want) an Amazon Prime subscription, you can shop around and find what you’re looking for elsewhere at a solid price with no membership required.

How to Choose a Face Mask on Prime Day

When shopping this year’s Prime Day face mask sales for cloth coverings, consider the type of fabric used. A recent study shows that three-layer cotton provides the best protection among reusable masks. (Linen is another good choice for the best fabrics for face masks) However, a disposable N95 mask with an exhalation valve is the best overall option when it comes to maximum filtration.

Which type of mask should you buy? Ultimately, it comes down to your own preferences and needs. Fabric face masks are washable and reusable — not to mention, many of them are also quite fashionable. But you’ll sacrifice a level of efficacy unless you purchase a cloth covering with multiple layers, and that may not always make for the most comfortable experience. N-95 masks and similar disposable masks are not only more effective at filtration than many cloth coverings, but they’re also cheaper and often found in bulk. However, disposable masks aren’t an eco-friendly choice since they’re not recyclable.

Mask fit is also key. Pay attention to any dimensions listed on the product page to get an idea of whether or not a mask will suit your face. (You may need to break out the tape measure.) Ideally, your face mask should have no gaps along the sides or around the bridge of your nose. Fortunately, many reusable cloth face coverings feature toggles on the ear straps so you can make them as tight as you need to while still maintaining good airflow. There are also fabric face masks with an adjustable bridge to close those gaps around the nose — good news for glasses wearers who want to avoid foggy lenses.

Most importantly, when buying a face mask from Amazon’s Prime Day sale (or any online sale for that matter), take heed of the customer reviews. This is doubly important if you’re thinking of buying a generic or no-name face mask at a discount. Look for user comments that talk about the fit of the covering and the overall quality of the material. If there are limited reviews — or a large number of vague 5-star reviews — proceed with caution or opt for a face mask from a brand with a better reputation.

