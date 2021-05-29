Dad, Daddy, Papa, Pops, Pappy, Father; whatever you call him, he’s the man who helped keep the lights on and food on the table. Outside of working his tail off and making sure he’s turned off every unused light in the house, he’s still just a man that has interests and hobbies. Some dads go fishing to blow off steam, while others collect vinyl records.

This Father’s Day, don’t just get your dad a gift certificate to Outback Steakhouse; put some thought behind it. Although we haven’t touched on every possible interest of all the dads out there, we’ve covered quite a few. Hopefully, within this list of the 21 best Father’s Day gifts, you’ll see something that your dad will love and does not yet own.

For New Dads

Little Spoon Baby Food Subscription

When you’re a new dad, it’s less about you, even on Father’s Day. You’re too busy trying to keep that new tiny human happy and healthy. Changing diapers, trying to get them to sleep, and most importantly, feeding them. If you know a new dad who might need a break from pureeing his own organic baby food at home, a really great practical gift for a dad is Little Spoon. This homemade quality baby food delivery service offers 100% organic baby purees, nutritious meals for both toddlers and big kids, and immunity booster packs. Right now, they’re offering up to 60% off your first meal pack.

Browse at Little Spoon

Coffee Subscription From Think Coffee

We all know new dads don’t sleep, heck, even semi-new dads. That’s why a steady supply of coffee to dad’s bloodstream is a must in the first 0-18 years of a child’s life. These days there are tons of coffee subscriptions to choose from, but for this gift to the new dad, why not pick the coffee company that is making a difference. Think Coffee partners directly with farmers in Nicaragua, Ethiopia, and Columbia and pays well above the Fair Trade market price to ensure that coffee workers are receiving a decent wage. Not only that, but a percentage of each bag of coffee sold goes toward a designated social project for that region. That’s why Think Coffee has dubbed itself the social project coffee.

Browse at Think Coffee

Freshly Ready Meal Subscription

If you haven’t caught on to the theme by now, it’s that new dads have a hard time making it out of the house to buy life essentials. That’s why gifting box subscriptions, like Freshly ready-made meals, is such a great Father’s Day gift. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Freshly, they provide delicious chef-crafted meals that are ready in minutes and are affordable. Their meal plans range from four to twelve meals per week, and the more meals you choose, the cheaper it is per meal.

Browse at Freshly

For the Techie Dad

Ecobee Smart Thermostat w/ Voice Control

If there’s one thing that dad has control of in the house, it’s the setting on the thermostat. With Ecobee’s Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, no longer does dad have to waste time keeping tabs on what temperature it’s set on. Now he can simply check his app to see if you turned it up or down. Another great feature of the Ecobee is the sensor that detects slight increases or decreases in temperature changes due to body heat. So, just place the sensor in your most used room, and the thermostat will adjust accordingly. Finally, if your dad likes the convenience of shouting commands, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. Even if your dad says he wants nothing he will definitely appreciate this smart home upgrade.

Apeman M4 Mini Portable Projector

Do you know a dad who spends every gathering showing everyone images and videos of his last trip to the Poconos? With the Apeman M4 Mini Portable Projector, he can show everyone at once then move on. This pocket-sized projector is lightweight yet powerful and supports full HD 1080 video. It comes with a TRIPOD with a fully functional 360° rotation. On a full charge, the built-in battery can last up to two hours, or you can plug it into the charger for constant use. This projector is compatible with almost any device you can stream on, making it perfect for the techie dad.

Powlaken Wireless 4 in 1 Charging Dock

If your dad is such an Apple fanboy he owns an Apple Pen, then this Powlaken 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock is the perfect Father’s Day gift. This charging station accommodates every iPhone (as well as Samsung Galaxy and Motorola Edge) capable of wireless charging. It will also power up your Apple Watch, Airpods, and Apple Pen. The Powlaken charging dock also has safeguards in place to prevent overcharging, overheating, and overvoltage.

For the Fashionable Dad

Faherty Inlet Knit Blazer

This knit blazer from Faherty is not only stylish, but it’s also sustainable. Comprised of 9% recycled polyester and 91% organic cotton, this unlined blazer is slim fitting yet made to stretch. Not only will your dad be thanking you, but so will your mom. Just try not to think about that because it’s gross.

Allen Edmonds Randolph Penny Loafer

If your dad is the fashionable type, chances are he already has a pair of penny loafers that are older than you. With their custom cork insole that forms to the foot, these Randolph Penny Loafers are likely more comfortable than those ancient ones in his closet. Either way, they will be a great addition to his collection. They also come in extended widths and lengths for the Sasquatch dad.

Tissot Le Locle Bracelet Watch

Trying to decide on buying a new watch? This bracelet watch is an homage to Tissot’s home in the Swiss Mountains. Tissot’s patented Powermatic 80 movement guarantees an 80-hour power reserve to its automatic mechanism. The bracelet band of this watch makes for a looser, more comfortable fit. While the classic Roman numeral face provides a classic yet elegant watch face.

Gifts for the Culinary Dad

Lulu and Georgia Farmhouse Cutting Board

A great cutting board can double as a work surface and a serving platter. This Farmhouse Cutting Board from Lulu and Georgia is capable of both of those things. The board is made from reclaimed wood carefully restored with organic oils. The iron handles are great for presenting a charcuterie board or for hanging from kitchen hooks. With a little care, this cutting board could easily become a family heirloom.

Barebones Cowboy Firepit 23-Inch

If your dad is what you would classify as a “grilling dad,” then this Cowboy Firepit from Barebones will be right up his alley. This 23″ diameter pit acts as both an open flame cooker and a focal point for outdoor gatherings. The adjustable half-grate cooking system (additional grate sold separately to cover the whole pit) allows for movement around to pit to control smoke and heat levels. It has a deep bowl to accommodate good-sized logs or a large portion of charcoal. This iron mini-beast is compact enough to take along on your family camping outings.

Smeg Toaster

Some may say a toaster isn’t the most thoughtful gift in the world. However, those people probably haven’t received a Smeg Toaster. Your dad will appreciate the retro design that will remind him of the toasters of yesteryear. The extra-wide slots can accommodate thick, hand-cut slices of bread or bagels and has six browning settings.

For the Health Conscious Dad

Tangrum Smart Jump Rope Rookie

“Everything is ‘smart’ these days” is a phrase you can catch many dads uttering. But, if your dad is a workout nut and not afraid of tech, he’ll love the Tangrum Smart Jump Rope Rookie. The jump rope connects to a mobile app accessible by iOS, Android, and Apple Watch. It tracks your jumps, calories, and time spent jumping. If you want some bonding time with old dad, get one for yourself, then compete by trying to unlock badges and conquering training challenges. The rope is adjustable and operates on a coin battery that lasts up to 9 months.

Salsa Rustler Carbon SLX Bike

Like its namesake, this mountain bike is spicy! This lightweight, carbon-fiber bike from salsa has too many bells and whistles to name. However, most notable is the Shimano SLX 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and SLX 1 x 12 drivetrain with a 32-tooth chainring and 10–51-tooth cassette, offering a wide range of gearing. Also, its 150mm RockShox Pike Select fork and 130mm Split Pivot rear suspension controlled by a Fox Float DPS Performance shock will have dad breezing through trails. If you want to go all-out for your trail-slashing pops, this is the way to go.

TRX Strong System Suspension Trainer

If “feeling the pump” is a favorite pastime of your father, the TRX Strong System Suspension Trainer will surely be a welcomed addition to his home gym. This body resistance workout system helps burn fat and tone up in as little as 15 minutes a day. It comes with 8 TRX workouts to choose from, but with a little creativity, there are almost limitless exercises you can perform with a TRX system.

For the Outdoorsman Dad

Kings River Swing Lounger Hammock Chair

Whether your dad is a fan of lounging on the beach or by a campfire, this Swing Lounger Hammock Chair by Kings River is essential for maximum relaxation. The swinging chair design and built-in pillow will have your pops napping quicker than a rerun of Fraiser. It also comes with a bag for easy toting.

REI Co-op Swiftland Hydro Running Hydration Vest

This hydration vest is labeled as a running vest, but it’s also great for trail hiking. The front four pockets are great for housing snacks or your cell phone. This vest is equipped with a HydraPak 1.5 liter Elite reservoir with a high-flow Blaster bite valve that self-seals after each sip and twists on/off to prevent leaks when not in use. The stretch mesh fits snuggly yet is breathable to keep dad cook on long hikes or runs.

Field & Stream Angler Breathable Chest Waders

Whether your dad likes hitting the stream to cast for rainbows or pan for gold, these breathable chest waders from Field & Stream will help him stay cool and focused. The wader’s upper layer is made from three layers of breathable polyester microfiber, while the bottom portion has five layers of puncture-resistant material. They also have plenty of storage with a flip-out zippered internal security pocket and a 3-way top entry fleece-lined hand warmer/storage chest pocket with a water-resistant zippered fly-box pocket.

For the Audiophile Dad

Bose Home Speaker 500

The Home Speaker 500 is one of many top-performing speakers in its sound system catalog. This portable Bluetooth speaker is powerful enough for dad to blast through the whole house. Its Alexa capability allows for accessing any music streaming service through any device by voice commands. The Bose Home Speaker 500 is part of the Bose family of products and works with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars for a multi-room listening experience.

Audio-Technica AT-LPW30TK Fully Manual, 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable

For the vinyl fanatic father, this highly-rated Audio-Technica 2-speed (33-1/3 and 45 RPM), belt-drive turntable will be perfect for playing his favorite limited-press records. The anti-resonance MDF(medium density fiberboard) base limits low-frequency acoustical feedback. It also has a built-in selectable phono preamp with a detachable dual RCA output cable for direct linkability to components with or without a dedicated phono input.

Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

These Sony wireless, noise-canceling headphones are great for the audiophile dad that wants to hear every note of his favorite music, or the new daddy just trying to get some work done. These wireless headphones feature premium sound technology from DSEE Extreme technology. The Adaptive Sound Control smart function automatically detects what you’re up to (walking, lounging, or traveling) and adjusts ambient sound settings to best suit the situation. The speak-to-chat feature hears your voice and immediately cuts off the sound and the wearing detection feature automatically pauses your music when you take them off. These headphones are equipped with a microphone for superior phone call clarity. You can expect 30 hours of listening pleasure on the battery that has quick-charge capability.

