Best Prime Day Bedding Deals: What to Expect from Amazon in 2020

Amazon Prime Days 2020 are October 13th and 14th, this year, so get ready for all those amazing Amazon Prime Day deals. Amazon has once again extended its annual sale-a-bration into two full days of exceptional shopping, so you can expect this year to exceed expectations as dedicated bargain hunters get a jump on the holidays.

If hot summer nights left your bedroom looking a little bedraggled, Prime Day offers plenty of opportunities to overhaul your inner sanctum from top to bottom and turn your bedroom into a sanctuary. Last year, brands like Classic Brands, Utopia Bedding, eLuxury Supply, Home Sweet Home Dreams, and BioPEDIC featured special deals on mattresses, duvet covers, mattress toppers and pillows, so these will all be brands to watch. This year bargains on products from bed linens to bedside tables and bed frames will kick in on Prime Days; so you’ll be able to furnish your entire bedroom without losing any sleep over your budget.

Here are a few great deals we found on pillows, blankets, mattresses, mattress toppers, and bed frames that you can take advantage of today as we hunker down in the few days before Prime Day 2020.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow Firm Support

Standard – $35 off

Your body isn’t shaped like a brick, why should your pillow be? Tempur-Pedic’s ergonomic pillow follows your body’s natural curves for therapeutic support that relieves pressure and provides the support your head and neck crave for a good night’s sleep. Made from TEMPUR material, the pillow never loses its shape, and offers superior support and alignment for years. This firm model is perfect for side or back sleepers, and includes a premium cover that is washable and removable.

YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Twin/Full – $15 off

Crave the reassuring warmth of a ton of blankets, but don’t have the space to store multiple blankets, quilts, duvets, and comforters? This weighted blanket offers a natural route to a good night’s rest with a seven-layer structure designed to keep you comfortable, but not too hot, with glass beads to provide temperature control. The multiple layers and smaller quilted compartments provide maximum comfort, contouring to your body’s shape.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

Queen – $60 off

Still trying to get by with that mattress you swiped from your Senior year college roommate? Ugh. We both know where that’s been. This is a perfect time to trade up, even if it’s just for your guest room. This Casper Sleep offers an easy-to-clean upholstery-grade zip off cover and a durable base for optimal support. The mattress features two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of perforated breathable foam for increased airflow (to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep) and a durable base.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper

Queen – $160 off

If your mattress is holding up a little better than you are, a mattress topper may be just the thing to MAKE BETTER your sleep. This one features three inches of Tempur-Pedic’s memory foam to conform to your body while responding to its temperature, weight, and shape. A washable cover makes cleaning easy. The topper is a great way to upgrade your own bed or the one in the guest room. Some people even travel with one!

Modway Ophelia Upholstered Platform Bed

Queen – $326 off

This upholstered bed finishes off a bedroom nicely, and looks at home in most decorating schemes. It’s rounded corners will also help keep you from going bump in the night when groping around in the dar for that midnight snack. The foam-padded headboard is upholstered in soft polyester with deep button tufting. Foot caps protect flooring surfaces. The cross-beam supports and reinforced center beam provide a sound structure, while the design eliminates the need for a box spring.

What’s Prime Day all about?

Thanks to the pandemic, Amazon rules the retail game now more than ever, providing excellent leverage over suppliers that results in better deals for you. In July 2015 Amazon celebrated its 20th anniversary with some awesome deals offered to its Prime members. This year they’ve shifted the party to October, and are attempting to support the small businesses selling through the site. Keep those credit cards at the ready for a torrent of deals on just about everything Amazon sells; which is just about everything.

What Deals Do We Expect?

While the real deals won’t come out until Prime Day (although even Amazon is teasing a bit on the site), for a sneak peek just check out deals from 2019. Classic Brands offered $331 — nearly half off — a hybrid, gel-infused Queen sized mattress. eLuxury’s memory foam topper offered extra support for only $120, offering a savings of nearly $50. Home Sweet Home and BioPEDIC featured great deals on sets of four pillows. Two years ago a comforter from Royal Hotel, mattresses from Brentwood and LinenSpa, and sheets from Westbrooke, Royal Hotel and One Park Linens were all outstanding offers. Finally, no surprise here, Amazon slashes prices like crazy for its own product line, so keep an eye on AmazonBasics products.

If this is your first year with a Prime membership, the deals might seem overwhelming at first, but we’ve got you covered on all the best deals for Prime Day, so keep two tabs open in your browser next Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13th and 14th: Amazon and The Manual.

Editors' Recommendations