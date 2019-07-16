Share

Prime Day is still going strong. During the two-day Amazon affair — Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 — the online retailer is discount huge chunks of its inventory, from Amazon devices to outdoor gear and kitchen essentials.

We’ve already splurged on an Instant Pot and a new tent, but with all these savings, we’ve got our eyes on a few other things — we’re talking massive sales from brand names like Craftsman, Dewalt, and more. You only have a few hours left to take advantage of deals on power tools, gear for your car, and all the fun stuff you need to keep your garage fully stocked. Here are the best Prime Day deals on tools and automotive accessories.

Best Prime Day on Tools, Automotive Accessories, and More

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Short answer: yes. You must be a Prime member to take advantage of the vast majority of discounts on Prime Day.

If you’re not already a Prime member, sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you get hooked, the membership only costs $119 a year ($13 a month) and you’ll get a ton of great perks, like free two-day shipping on some items and access to streamable shows and movies. The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of Amazon Prime

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

Bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals until the end on midnight (Pacific Standard Time) on Tuesday, July 16.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in on only those items that have a four- to five-star rating. However, you can trust us, too — we’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

For even more deals, check out the best savings on kitchen gear and appliances, men’s fashion, grooming goods, fun toys, or pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

The Manual may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.