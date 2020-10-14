10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home Fitness Equipment

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With less than a day left on Amazon’s biggest sale of 2020, we’re rounding up the best last-minute Prime Day deals. There are still amazing Prime Day camping deals and deep discounts on tools, gardening, and home improvement equipment. If you’ve been struggling to stay in shape during this pandemic though, check out our picks for the best Prime Day deals on home fitness equipment.

Finer Form Multifunctional Workout Bench — $126, was $290



A multifunction workout bench is like a Swiss Army knife for any home gym. This recently upgraded model from Finer Form is an all-in-one base for a wide range of stretches and exercises to target and shape almost every major muscle group. The best part? For the next few hours, it’s more than 50% off.

Beautyovo Interlocking Foam Excercise Mats — From $45, was $58



These puzzle-style foam mats are an affordable addition to any home gym. They’re lightweight, versatile, and provide a level of industrial cool to elevate the look of your gym. Plus, they help make almost any workout safer and more comfortable.

GHB Pro Agility Ladder — From $16, was $22



We love the flexibility and ease-of-use of agility ladders. Few pieces of fitness equipment provide a broader range of speed and agility training like this tried-and-true home gym staple. This 20-foot model features 12 plastic rungs and a durable carry bag to boot.

Grasep Bodyweight Resistance Training Kit — From $56, was $76



For the ultimate in portability and flexibility, a resistance kit is hard to beat. This compact kit provides everything you need, including integrated door anchors and fitness and extension straps, to get in a complete workout just about anywhere.

EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel — $18, was $22



A lot of “as seen on TV” fitness novelties have come and gone in the last few decades. Ab rollers are one of the few that persist because they actually work. Plus, this 4-in-1 kit includes a jump rope, multifunction resistance band, and a knee pad for additional cardio and strength training options.

Urbnfit Exercise Yoga Ball — $13, was $28

Exercise/yoga balls are an essential fitness tool for a variety of home workout routines. This pro-quality PVC ball includes a handpump and supports up to 2,000 pounds, so it’s ready to take anything you throw at it.

Vivitory Heavy Battle Rope — From $64, was $80

If you have the room for it, few tools are more fun and work your core and arms harder than battle ropes. This heavy-duty, nylon-covered model from Vivitory includes a wall hangar and an anchor strap kit to keep it secured.

Ceayun Doorway Pull-Up Bar — $28, was $35

Doorway pull-up bars are a compact, inexpensive home workout tool, especially for apartment dwellers or anyone with limited space in their home. Ceayun’s model fits most standard doorways and includes everything needed to mount and use it safely.

Ainfox Power Tower — $128, was $160

If you’re looking to upgrade from a standard doorway pull-up bar, Ainfox’s Power Tower is a one-piece station for a variety of workouts. Through a combination of dips, pushups, pull-ups, and stands, it’s possible to get in a complete workout of every major muscle group.

Vigbody Stationary Exercise Bike — $224, was $360

Traditional stationary bikes guarantee one of the simplest cardio workout methods, but they’re rarely cheap. Vigbody’s exercise bike is compact, durable, and stable. Plus, with this year’s Prime Day discount, it’s on sale right now at nearly 40% off.

Editors' Recommendations