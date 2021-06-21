If you’ve ever wondered about your ancestry then we’ve got some great Prime Day deals for you. While it’d be easy to assume Amazon has the best offers, it’s actually the Walmart Prime Day deals that offer the best value with the AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test available for just $59 right now. That’s a substantial savings of $40 on the usual price. As always, stock is sure to be strictly limited so snap it up fast while you can.

The AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test is an exciting gift to yourself or a loved one that’s fascinated by learning more about their past and their ancestors. All you need to do is take a saliva sample before sending it off to the AncestryDNA state-of-the-art labs. Then, in about six to eight weeks, you’ll receive your results online so you can learn all about your background. The DNA test helps you learn your origins from over 1,000 regions with an estimate of your ethnicity so you know exactly where you came from. Helpful graphics and percentages keep you informed and you can tap on any of the areas to find out more about why your ancestors may have moved from place to place.

As well as that, the AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test can be combined with an Ancestry subscription so you can gain access to millions of family trees and billions of records, all allowing you to collate things together and gain insight into your genealogy. You could even come across relatives this way, learning more about how you’re linked to the rest of the world. It’s a fascinating way of learning more about your heritage and it’s available at a great price right now. Worried about any security risks? Don’t be. Ancestry uses industry-standard security measures every step of the way so your data is secure at all times.

Ordinarily available for $99, you can purchase the AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test for just $59 right now as part of the Walmart Prime Day sales. If you’re looking for a great gift idea or you’re simply curious about your background, it’s a fantastic way of finding out plenty about your past and at an awesome price. Be quick — stock is sure to be limited.

