Keeping Track of Amazon’s ‘The Boys’: Updates and Teasers

In an Oct. 7 teaser, for The Boys, The Deep announced his new title as chief sustainability associate at Liquid Death Mountain Water.

“Scientists and most of the dolphins I’ve talked to say that by 2050 plastic pollution will outweigh fish life, pound-for-pound in our oceans,” Chase Crawford as The Deep says. “That’s why Liquid Death is pure mountain water and comes in aluminum cans because they’re infinitely recyclable. 10% of all profits go to help ocean plastic cleanup. That’s pretty cool.”

You’ll have to watch the rest to see what happens when The Deep’s volunteer kids pile up and collect plastic waste for a bonfire.

Teasers like this are keeping fans of the Prime Video superhero satire series on the edge of their seats for what’s sure to be a surprising, irreverent, and darkly funny Season 3 in (most likely) 2022.

If you haven’t caught The Boys on Amazon yet, do yourself a favor and load up the ridiculous action now. The show, based on a comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, turns the superhero genre on its edge, more interested in something deeper than just watching superheroes fight.

“Our show is the real world in every single way, with the one difference that the superheroes that everyone is worshiping happen to be real,” showrunner Eric Kripke said to Parade.

Behind the scenes, The Boys’ “supes” and “The 7” super team aren’t the courageous, world-saving action heroes plastered on screens. Their moods cause them to range from petulant children to psychotic villains if things don’t go their way. The forces for good, on the other hand, are a rowdy group of vigilante antiheroes, “The Boys,” who operate from shadows to try and take down the two-faced supes and their corporate sponsor, Vought.

“What we’re really interested in is late-stage capitalism and white supremacy cloaked in social media and systemic racism,” Kripke said. “Real heroes just quietly get along, without any praise of getting the work done.”

After a well-received first season, The Boys took off like it was propelled by repulsor technology, getting better critical ratings than both The Mandalorian and Stranger Things. The Boys season two was the first non-Netflix series to break into the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Shows list, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series along the way. Even President Barack Obama agrees, with The Boys taking a spot on his favorite TV shows of 2o2o list.

After season 2’s former Nazi supe met an ignominious end, who will be Vought’s new treacherous propaganda machine? Kripke answered that with an Oct. 2020 tweeted first episode title page that introduced Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a WWII supersoldier, and his Payback team, the superhero group who predated The Boys’ Seven. The new season will explore Vought’s creation of the supes that mirrors a toxic, macho American identity reflected in Soldier Boy’s John Wayne persona.

When will season 3 appear? After COVID-19 delays, The Boys began filming last Feb. 24 and season 3’s production wrapped in September 2021, an occasion marked by the cast on social media. Considering post-production work, The Boys will come out, at the earliest, in late 2021.

While there is no 2021 trailer yet, the show will be sure to release more sardonic socially conscious teasers, fake commercials, and Vought News Network’s thinly-veiled FOX News parodies. Keep an eye on The Manual for updates.

