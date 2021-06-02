How to Support Small Businesses and Receive $10 Credit to Spend on Prime Day

Last year Amazon promoted small business partners during its two-week lead-up to Prime Day by offering a $10 credit if you bought from small businesses. This year the online retailer is once again offering the same deal to generate small business sales.

Starting June 7th until Prime Day 2021, when Prime members spend on items sold by select small businesses you’ll receive $10 credit to spend on the Prime Day sale event. If you know you’re going to be shopping during the two-day event and want to help smaller businesses, head over to shop at Amazon.com/supportsmall.

Shop Small

Amazon announced the Prime Day 2021 date (June 21 and June 22) yesterday, so while you do have some time to take advantage of the offer, keep in mind that the offer only applies if you spend before June 21.

This partnership was announced with actor and philanthropist, Kristen Bell, a small business owner herself. She brought on Kyle Goguen, founder of Pawstruck and Kennedy Lowery, Artisan of Live by Being to talk more about their experience selling through Amazon. The two business owners reported huge growth in the past year despite the challenges of the pandemic and their highest sales during Prime Day. The fulfillment network that Amazon is able to provide helps their e-commerce business reach customers at a much larger scale and they’re excited to gear up for this year’s sale event.

If you or someone you know enjoys handmade items, you can find jewelry, home decor, and much more. If you own an Alexa, simply say, “Alexa shop small businesses” and you can find plenty of diverse small businesses to shop from. And you can shop by region, product category, and even type of small business such as family-owned, women-owned, Black-owned, and many more. Usually, the best hidden gems come from lesser-known brands or small businesses so be sure to branch out and know that you’re supporting a small business. If you find something you really love be sure to amplify the business to your friends.

Here at The Manual, we know just how important it is to shop locally and shop from brands that give back.

