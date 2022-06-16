Prime Day Date Revealed: When to Shop the Best Deals in 2022

Any way you look at it, one of the biggest sale events of the year is always Amazon’s annually-held Prime Day. During the event, some of the best Prime Day deals include nearly everything under the sun from new TVs and electronics, toys to houseware, and fashion to apparel. It’s the perfect time to grab anything you’ve had your eye on, whether you need some new utensils and gear for your cookouts, some fresh dubs for a day out, or you want to spruce up that mancave you’re working on. If you’re wondering when things kick off, Prime Day will be live from July 12 to July 13, with a boatload of deals available and refreshing regularly throughout the event. You can head over to Amazon below, or keep reading for some more details!

When is Prime Day 2022?

The confirmed Prime Day dates for 2022 are July 12 through July 13. As we’ve seen during events in years prior, deals will go live immediately, and while some will be available throughout the sale period, there will be flash deals too. Those deals are only available for a limited time before they’re swapped out for others. Amazon’s deals always span a bevy of categories, so there’s a little something for everyone!

We recommend preparing before the event and checking back on Amazon’s storefront regularly to make sure you don’t miss out on anything great! It’s tough to say beforehand what kind of deals we’ll see for the year, but we’re certain there will be some excellent offers nonetheless. We may even see some delicious Whole Foods Prime Day deals to stock up a pantry.

Are Prime Day Deals Only for Prime Subscribers?

Yes, Prime Day is a shopping event exclusively hosted for Amazon Prime subscribers. That means, if you’re not a member, you’ll want to sign-up now to be ready for the big sale.

If this is your first time signing up, as a new member, you may be able to take advantage of a one-month free trial to get that Prime subscription without spending any money. After you sign-up, you’ll be able to shop for available Prime Day deals, which means you’ll get those low, low, and oh-so-sweet prices. Just don’t forget to cancel the Free Trial membership before the month is up if you’re not interested in staying a member.

It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon’s Prime Day sale is always so successful that other retailers try to replicate it, with a great example being Walmart’s Prime Day-like sales.

