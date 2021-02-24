If you’re looking for the best kitchen and home deals, but you’re short on time, you’re in luck. We’ve tracked down seven amazing kitchen and home deals from across the internet that you simply can’t afford to miss out on today. They include a great offer on an Air Fryer, Instant Pot, Robot Vacuum, mattresses, and even a much sought-after treadmill.

There’s something for everyone here so let’s dive straight into the great offers.

Best Choice Air Fryer — $70, was $180

With a whopping $110 off the usual price, this is a fantastic time to enjoy a family-sized Air Fryer for less from Best Choice Products. The Air Fryer offers a capacity of 5.2 liters so it’s big enough to cook meals for the whole family saving you some much-needed time. All air frying involves using revolutionary superheated rapid air technology so you can cook your food without the need for fatty or unhealthy oils.

Alongside that are seven different temperature and time presets so you can easily cook fries, veggies, cheese, seafood, meat, and much more with the touch of a button. A detachable fryer basket makes it easy to clean up afterward, too. You won’t know how you lived without it.

Considered to be America’s most loved multi-cooker, this is a great time to buy a life-changing Instant Pot. With 20% off, this Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker just got even more irresistible. The device is able to pressure cook, sterilize, slow cook, cook rice, steam, sauté, and even make yogurt.

All you have to do is fill it up with ingredients and touch one of the many 1-touch smart programs to get started. You can tweak the temperature or heat intensity, or simply revel in the convenience of the preset options. It’s ideal for the family, too, with a 6-quart capacity meaning it’ll feed up to 6 people with no trouble.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum — $199, was $320

Looking for a great way to cut down on your housework and cleaning duties? This iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum will certainly help. It has a 3-stage cleaning system which loosens up dirt from carpets and hard-surface floors before sweeping it all up. Along with all that, there’s an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges, plus it works well with pet hair.

Able to learn your cleaning habits and adapt accordingly, this is a pretty hands-off option. That’s certainly the case if you use its Google Assistant and Alexa support to issue commands rather than worry about using the app instead.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus — $200, was $230

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is ideal if you work from home and you don’t always want to rush to the door to answer it. It’s also a great security tool, too. Simply hook it up and you can instantly see who’s knocking at your door, enabling you to talk to them directly through the app, before choosing whether to go to them physically. It’s possible to customize its motion zone settings to focus on areas you need to look at more closely, plus you can get a 4-second preview video to show you exactly what happened before the motion detection was triggered. It even works with Alexa so you can hear audio announcements any time someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensor.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells — $324, was $349

With more people exercising from home than ever before, dumbbells are in high demand. Right now, Bowflex has stock of the SelectTech 552 Dumbbells for just $324 when purchased as part of a bundle — a savings of $25. These adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. Weights adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25pounds. It’s easy to use them and to adjust the weights so you can work on your legs, back, chest, abs, shoulders, and arms in no time at all. It’s a great set for ensuring you have plenty of flexibility in your workout while taking up a minimal amount of space.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $499, Was $798

We all spend a lot of quality time in our beds so it’s important to be comfortable. This Nectar Memory Foam Mattress starts from just $499 right now and offers five layers of comfort. That includes a quilted cooling Tencel mattress cover, gel memory foam, adaptive response transition layer, base layer, and a bottom mattress cover for maximum protection and comfort. It makes for a breathable and cool surface while also remaining comfortable at all times, no matter how you sleep.

ProForm 505 CST Treadmill — $650, was $1,000

With a huge $350 saving, this is a fantastic time to snap up a highly sought-after treadmill. If you’re trying to exercise more and want to do so in the safety of your own home, this ProForm 505 CST Treadmill is a great option. It offers 18 different workout apps, as well as 0-10 mph speed controls, and an incline of up to 10%. With an integrated tablet holder and iPod-compatible audio, it’s ideal for when you want to take in a little entertainment while you run, too. There’s also an EKG heart rate monitor plus a 5-inch backlit display so you can see what’s going on with your progress at all times.

