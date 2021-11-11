The Bandit9 Supermarine Makes Its First Appearance on Land

Bandit9 is here to offer automotive art lovers the chance to own a machine that looks like it was driven straight out of a science fiction ocean.

Bandit9 Supermarine Design

When it comes to engineering cutting-edge, vicious yet graceful motorcycles, there’s arguably no brand that is better than Daryl Villanueva’s Bandit9. The Saigon-based motorbike manufacturer has produced some of the world’s most striking two-wheeled creations in the past 10 years including the L-Concept and the Arthur and the Merlin (in concert with Royal Enfield). Now the firm has released what may be its most stunning offering: The Supermarine Motorcycle. The futuristic-looking machine contains a frame that hails from the stars underneath a body that mimics a leaping Manta ray.

Space Age fundamentals form the foundation of a motorcycle that’s built to be impervious to the elements. The Supermarine’s lightweight chassis was developed by in-house aerospace engineers to withstand enormous forces —and look effortless in doing it. The 7075 aluminum alloy used for this skeleton is more ​​typically used in missiles and other defense applications, which is exactly what bikers need in a frame: Strength, toughness, and fatigue resistance.

These engineers came to Bandit9 as the result of a two-year business restructuring, a process that honed a new product strategy, and developed innovative methods to elicit an almost fictional motorcycle future. This re-focus brought in robotics, mechatronics, and chemical engineers to work alongside international automotive designers who applied 3D tools, engineering programs, and cutting-edge precision to create the Supermarine.

Precision, Speed, and Power

The Supermarine’s power, for example, does not come from its engine size but from precision and manipulating aerodynamics. Air tunnels and simulators helped Bandit9 engineers to develop an air-slick body that maximizes airflow on straights and downforce on turns.

At the heart of this lion is a Triumph Twin Engine — a British icon that’s like a bare-knuckle boxer in an English suit. The Supermarine comes with a standard 900cc engine that’s upgradable to 1200cc. Buyers can also choose between a high-toughness resin exterior or upgrade to ultra-light carbon fiber. The Supermarine also features standard grade performance racing Nitrons with an option to upgrade to Ohlins. The Supermarine, finally, has Brembos brakes with high-end Beringer Aerotecs an add-on alternative.

Where to Buy a Custom Made Supermarine Motorcycle

All in all, the Supermarine marks a quantum leap that leaves Bandit9 once again in uncharted design territory. You can check out more details about the Supermarine from Bandit9. All orders are custom-made. Bandit9 asserts that the bike’s first deliveries will be by Dec. 2021.

