Hennessey engineers balance thrills and exhilaration with the laws of physics

Hennessey Special Vehicles, no stranger to superlatives, has done it again, this time with a Venom F5-M Roadster powered by a 1,817 horsepower V8 engine hooked to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the world’s most powerful and fastest gated manual, the company says, and Hennessey reengineers would know. In addition to its own Venom hypercars, Hennessey creates extremely potent versions of cars, SUVs, and trucks from major automakers, including Ford, RAM, Dodge, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Jeep.

Why build such fast cars with a manual transmission?

Venom F5-M Roadster | 6-Speed Manual | Speed Reborn

In the word of the company’s founder and CEO John Hennessey, “We are so excited to offer the Venom F5-M Roadster – the world’s most powerful manual. We always wanted to build a manual Venom F5 – and it’s something our clients have been asking for. It’s old school, it’s badass, and it offers ultimate driving engagement.”

How does a 1,817 hp car with a stick shift stay on the road?



Hennessey engineers tackled the challenge of transferring the force of nearly two thousand horsepower from a rear-wheel-drive car onto the pavement with a clutch and manual transmission. The goal was to preserve the thrill and stimulation without losing control. According to Hennessey, the answer was to calibrate the Venon’s gear ratios with engine power delivery mapping. The company claims the balance guarantees devastating acceleration while harnessing power delivery.

Hennessey will build only 12 Bernom F5-M Roadsters with gated manual transmissions, all of which have already been sold. Prices start at $2.65 million. Each car will have a unique combination of colors and carbon fiber treatments selected by the buyers.