Hennessey goes truckin’ with VelociRaptoR 1000 ‘Super Truck’

Hennessey performs its performance magic again with the VelociRaptoR 1000.

By
Hennessey Ford VelociRaptoR 1000 Super Truck left front three-quarter view of front quater of the truck.
Hennessey / Hennessey

When the updated Ford F-150 Raptor R  launched this year, it was only natural that Hennessey Performance Engineering would bump up its modified performance version. This time, however, Hennessey went all out to create the new VelociRaptoR 1000 (including the capital “R” in the model name). Hennessey bumped up the Ford Raptor R’s power by more than 40%. The Raptor R cranks out an amazing 720 hp, but the VelociRaptoR produces an astonishing 1,043 hp.

Why the Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000 matters

Hennessey Ford VelociRaptoR 1000 Super Truck right front three-quarter view parked on pavement with grass and sky in the background.
Hennessey / Hennessey

Ford’s F-150 Raptor factory-production desert racing beast was already a class leader when it debuted in 2009. That same year, when Hennessey created the VelociRaptor to wring out even more performance from the Raptor, it wasn’t a big surprise because that’s what Hennessey has done since 1991.

Recommended Videos

Hennessey’s Dodge Viper Venom upgrades set fastest-car records for decades. Hennessey turns its wizardry to many notably fast cars, trucks, and even SUVs such as Cadillac’s Escalade-V.

It’s easy to see why Hennessey finds fans for giving already powerful cars tons more power. From a potential owner’s perspective, however, another big reason Hennessey’s modifications matter is that they have the added legitimacy of being available by order through manufacturer dealerships. So, you can order the VelociRaptoR from your local Ford dealer. Buyers also have the security of Hennessey’s 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

What Hennessey’s VelociRaptoR 1000 includes

Hennessey Ford VelociRaptoR 1000 Super Truck direct front view parked on pavement with grass and sky in the background.
Hennessey / Hennessey

Hennessey converts the 2024 F-150 Raptor R to a 1,043 hp creation that can accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and run a quarter mile in 11.4 seconds, hitting 122 mph at the end. The VelociRaptoR’s list of upgrades and enhancements is lengthy, but the highlights include a 3.8-liter supercharger, high-flow air induction, upgraded fuel lines, an air and oil separator system, and Hennessey’s engine management calibration system.

Other changes in the VelociRaptoR include a 3-inch lift overall, with front and rear leveling. VelociRaptoR bumpers, Hennessey wheels with off-road tires, power fold-out steps, and special badging.

Hennessey will create only 500 VelociRaptoRs, so potential buyers should probably also move fast.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
