F1 2025 Bahrain GP results: Piastri wins and McLaren adds to Constructors lead

Table of Contents Table of Contents How the Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded Drivers and Constructors Championship standings

If there was any question about whether both McLaren’s drivers could win the 2025 F1 World Driver’s Championship, Oscar Piastri answered clearly when he won the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. Piastri is the first driver to win more than one Grand Prix in the 2025 F1 schedule, with teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen winning the other two races. Piastri also won the Chinese Grand Prix.

How the Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded

Air and ground temperatures sweltered during Saturday afternoon’s Free Practice 3 at the dessert track. Still, the cooler evening air for the Qualifying event was more representative of Sunday’s race. The Qualifying event determines the starting positions for the Grand Prix. In those more race-representative conditions, Piastri recorded the fastest lap time, earning pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Recommended Videos

The other top qualifiers in the top five were Mercedes driver George Russell, Ferrarit’s Charles Leclerc, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, and BWT Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

As predicted for the Bahrain International Circuit, much overtaking occurred during the race. Unlike the previous week’s Japanese Grand Prix, which saw no change from the start of the race through the finish, the final order throughout the 20 positions changed significantly, except for the first two cars. Piastri won the race, and George Russell came in second. The third driver on the winners’ podium was Piastri’s teammate, Lando Norris.

Only four drivers have earned podiums in this season’s four races; the term applied to the top three positions. The first three drivers to finish a Grand Prix get to stand on the podium, along with the winner’s Race Engineer. The top three winning positions in a race earn 25, 18, and 15 Championship points, respectively.

Max Verstappen, four-time and current Champion driver, has been on the podium twice this season, finishing second in the season-opener Australian Grand Prix and winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

Piastri and Russell have each made three appearances. The Most Consistent Podium Place (not a real award) this season, however, goes to Lando Norris, who has stood on the podium for all four races.

Even though Piasti has won two races to Norris’s single victory, Norris is ahead in overall points, with 77 points to Piastri’s 74 points. Verstappen has 69 points, and Russell follows with 63 points.

Drivers and Constructors Championship standings

The complete list of Drivers Championship points standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix are below.

Driver Championship points:

Place Driver Team Championship Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 77 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 74 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 69 4 George Russell Mercedes 63 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 32 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 30 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 25 8 Alex Albon Williams 18 9 Esteban Ocon Haas 14 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 6 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 6 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 5 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 4 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0 19 Jack Doohan Alpine 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 0

From the short discussion above, it’s also clear why McLaren is at the top of the Constructors’ Championship scoreboard. With its two drivers winning three of four races and commanding seven of the 12 podium positions so far this season, McLaren’s combined points total tops the chart.

George Russell hasn’t won a Grand Prix this year, but his three podium appearances and his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli’s strong finishes in the first three races place their team in second. Max Verstappen won the race in Japan and came in second in Australia, but for Red Bull to climb higher in the Constructors’ standings, a second Red Bull driver has to score stronger points, which so far this season isn’t happening,

Constructor Championship points:

McLaren 151 Mercedes 93 Red Bull 71 Ferrari 57 Haas 20 Williams 19 Aston Martin 10 Racing Bulls 7 Alpine 6 Kick Sauber 6

The next F1 race is the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 on April 18 to 20.