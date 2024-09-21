Need to shave a few seconds off that lap time?

When it comes to performance tires, Michelin is likely your best bet. The premium rubber costs a bit more than its competitors, but once you get your car on a track, you’ll start to see where that extra money goes. But the storied French company doesn’t make just one kind of tire. It has a wide range of options available, and you may struggle to choose the best Michelin tires set for your track vehicle.

In an attempt to clear things up, The Manual got in touch with Michelin and discussed what type of tire is best for various types of vehicles and surfaces. Michelin narrowed it down to three options, which should cover most people’s circumstances. All of the choices are in the Pilot Sport family, which are aimed at “ultra high-performance” vehicles. All of the tires mentioned are also DOT approved and road-legal. So you can drive to and from the track on them, assuming you can tolerate the extra wear on your fancy rubber.

The company does make non-DOT approved tires which are sold through its motorsport division. If you’re racing at a reasonably serious level, then these are probably what you should be going for. But this piece is aimed at hobby racers that may take their daily driver or third car to a track every once in a while. If that sounds like you, here’s what you should look out for.

The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2

The Michelin Pilot Sport 2 is Michelin’s pick when we asked for its best overall tire. The company’s representative said: “The Cup 2 is designed specifically for track day use with a focus on longevity and track endurance. The Cup 2 combines an aggressive asymmetric design with bi-compound technology for consistent and fast lap times. It was developed in partnership with track focused vehicles like the AMG SLS Coupe Black Series, Porsche 918 Spyder, and 911 GT3.”

Michelin also opted for the Pilot Sport 2 when we asked for its best EV tire. It should be noted that the French tire maker claims all of its tires are EV ready. Which means they are designed handle the extra weight and torque that usually makes electric cars rip through rubber faster. But they did point out that the Rimac Nevera — an electric hypercar that currently holds tens of records including the fastest production 0-60 time — uses Sport Cup 2s. So if you have a Tesla or a Taycan that you want to take racing, this may be your best option.

The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

As we’ve mentioned, Michelin tires are pretty expensive. The Pilot Sport line is also expensive in its own right, so you’re paying a real premium for your vehicle’s boots. But there are still bargains to be had if you know what to look for. When asked for the most cost-effective racing option, Michelin’s people suggested the Pilot Sport 4 S saying:

“The Pilot Sport 4 S was born with technology pulled from endurance racing like IMSA and the 24 Hours of LeMans. While intended mainly for street use, it can easily handle occasional track use. Ultimate lap times are typically a few seconds slower than the Cup 2 (unless it is very wet), but the deeper tread depth allows more lapping sessions before replacement..”

Because they last longer, Pilot Sport 4S tires are also the most environmentally friendly option — which may sway those who want to keep their hobby as green as possible. You’ll also use less gas with Pilot Sport 4S tires fitted to your car, as they have lower rolling resistance than the Sport Cup 2s. So they’re cheaper, greener, and likely a better option for those partial to endurance racing.

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4

Not all racing takes place on a standard track. Some folks like to spend time on a dirt oval, others like to rally through the woods. Some try their hand at Baja, others enjoy Rallycross. And some of us go off the track so often that we may as well be offroading. The point is, you can’t assume every tire will be touching tarmac all of the time. So what should you go for if you’re racing on a mixed, mud, gravel, or other unconventional surface? Michelin suggests thePilot Sport All Season 4, and its logic was explained to us:

“The Pilot Sport All Season 4 uses a tread compound with a lower optimal temperature range, which provides excellent grip in a variety of temperatures and weather conditions. The tread pattern is designed to cope with low traction surfaces, such as snow and deep water. The dry traction is also outstanding for an all-season tire, enough to be homologated as an original equipment fitment on the Corvette C8.”