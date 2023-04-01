 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

These popular chains are adding electric charging stations

Now, you can get a hot dog or a sub while your EV charges

Joel Patel
By

One of the more annoying things about owning an electric vehicle is charging. Not only are charging stations difficult to find, but they’re also placed in inconvenient locations. You park your vehicle, attach the necessary plug, pay, and then you sit in the car. And wait. Scrolling endlessly on your phone. If you like hot dogs and subs, and own an EV, there’s some good news as 7-Eleven and Subway have both announced that they will be installing electric charging stations at their locations across the U.S.

For 7-Eleven, it’s charging network will be called 7Charge – it’s a catchy name that sounds like a sugar-fueled soda, but for your car – that will offer a “convenient and reliable fast-charging experience” at select stores in the U.S. Charging stations will also be available in Canada, but at a later date. Surprisingly, 7-Eleven claims that 7Charge is already online in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

Related Videos
Subway Charging Oasis network rendering with EVs and people in the back in a park.
Subway

The 7Charge network will have CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs for EVs and also has a nifty payment system. EV owners in an area where 7Charge is available can download the app on their smartphone and use that to pay.

Subway, which is best known for its $5 footlongs also announced plans to build its charging network that will be called Subway EV Charging Oasis. These electric vehicle charging stations seem like they’ll be a little nicer than the ones 7-Eleven will offer with amenities like restrooms, WiFi, playgrounds, and picnic tables. While your body is being refueled by a sub, the brand’s chargers will be able to provide 120 miles of range in roughly 17 minutes to your EV for around $20.

At the moment, Subway confirmed that it’s working with two EV startups to get the charging station up and running: GenZEV Solutions and RED E Charging. According to Subway, the two startups will handle the charging side of things and maintenance.

7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store.
7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s charging network seems to be more rooted in reality, while Subway’s is more optimistic. I’m not sure about everyone else, but most Subways in my area are located in strip malls. I’m not quite sure where they’ll find the space to add playgrounds and spots for a picnic. But, it’s a nice thought.

Subway and 7-Eleven aren’t the only ones looking into coming out with an EV charging network. Last October, Taco Bell announced a partnership with ChargeNet to get chargers installed at its locations. Starbucks went all the way in by partnering with Volvo and ChargePoint for EV chargers to be installed along a route from Denver to Seattle. The company plans to help bring 60 DC fast charging stations for electric cars at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BMW’s latest all-electric concept is a beach-ready scooter with a surfboard
The battery-powered scooter is the resulting lovechild from BMW Motorrad and Vagabund Moto
BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept parked in the middle of a studio with a man looking at the scooter.

Based on the photos that BMW Motorrad, BMW's motorcycle arm, released of the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, one would assume that it’s an art piece that’s meant to sit front and center in a Los Angeles apartment. But that’s not the case. The CE 04 is the latest concept from the two companies and is an all-electric scooter with an eye on urban mobility, but somehow, it has a rack to carry a matching surfboard. Yeah, we’re a little confused by the concept, but in a good way.

If you’re familiar with the Austrian-based Vagabund, you’re probably not surprised by the CE 04 Concept. Vagabund Moto is a design studio that’s created some pretty radical car and motorcycle concepts, many of which utilize BMW’s bikes as the base. The team at Vagabund have a history of making some incredible concepts, so the CE 04 Concept fits right in with their theme of urban machines with an eye-catching design. 

Read more
Mercedes just integrated TikTok into its in-car entertainment system (really)
The third-party app will displayed on the 2024 E-Class’ enormous and high-tech Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen close up on TikTok application.

Mercedes-Benz is consistently at the forefront of innovation. Depending on who you ask, Mercedes-Benz was the first to introduce the modern automobile, to place brakes on all four wheels of a car, and come out with crumple zones for safety. Not sexy, but definitely innovative stuff. Mercedes just gave the world the first glimpse at the 2024 E-Class, and the midsize sedan is an absolute powerhouse on the tech front. The automaker's best seller arrives with a new Superscreen system and native third-party access to popular entertainment apps like Angry Birds, Zoom, Vilvadi web browser, Webex by Cisco, and TikTok.

While GOP leaders in red states are trying to ban TikTok in the United States, claiming that the app provides the Chinese government with sensitive information, Mercedes-Benz has pulled a hold-my-non-alcoholic-beer moment by bringing the app to the new E-Class with its new MB.OS operating system. Obviously, Mercedes doesn’t want you to access TikTok while driving, because recording how you’re going to steal a Hyundai or Kia, which is something you probably learned on TikTok, from behind the wheel of your Mercedes E-Class just isn’t safe. Owners will be able to access TikTok, and other apps, through the infotainment system when the car is parked. Since the E-Class’ dashboard has two screens, your passenger can join in on all the fun that TikTok offers.

Read more
Honda stuffed an 800-HP IndyCar powertrain into the family-friendly CR-V
Honda CR-V's IndyCar engine: The result may be the most absurd, fastest, and track-ready SUV ever
Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer front end angle from driver's side parked in the middle of a road at night.

Honda is a diverse company with a wide range of products that includes planes, boat engines, and motorcycles. The Japanese brand is best known for its reliable and well-built cars that, for the most part, are boring -- except for the Civic Type R. Take the Honda CR-V, for example. It’s a class-leading SUV, but you’re not going to buy it for its thrilling performance. Leave it to Honda and some hysterical engineers without a budget to make a drool-worthy CR-V. All it took was for Honda to cram an 800-horsepower, hybrid powertrain from an IndyCar and create a deranged design. Honda describes the CR-V Hybrid Racer in the best way, calling it a “rolling electrified laboratory.”
Before we get into the CR-V Hybrid Racer, we’re going to try to rationalize its existence. IndyCar is introducing some new rules for the 2024 season. Honda, which first got into IndyCar in 1994, is getting ready for the upcoming 2024 season, where IndyCars will have to be electrified. To strum up some interest in the next era of IndyCar racing, Honda has come out with the CR-V Hybrid Racer, which the automaker is calling a “sneak preview.”

Previous

Read more